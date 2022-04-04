These photos show what shopping in Russia is like among closed stores and deserted malls

Shoppers walk by a closed Levis store in Moscow Russia on March 26. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images.

Russians have seen international firms halt operations and shut shops since the invasion of Ukraine.

Some people are selling items like McDonald's food and Starbucks coffee online for higher prices.

Grocery stores are also facing goods shortages.

Russia is full of closed store fronts and deserted shopping malls after firms have suspended operations in the weeks after the country's attack on Ukraine.

Shoppers walked by a closed Zara store at a Moscow shopping mall on March 26. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images.

A number of retail giants announced they would pause sales and close stores in Russia in the week after the invasion on February 24, including H&M Group, Disney, and IKEA.

People stand in front of a closed H&M store in Moscow, Russia in early March. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Other companies had to abandon initial plans to keep stores open. Uniqlo's CEO promised to keep stores operational, but closed them only days later, citing "operational challenges and the worsening of the conflict situation."

Uniqlo stores are also shut in Russia. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images.

Other big-name outlets are still doing business due to complex franchise agreements with third-party operators...

Customers eat at a Burger King chain in Moscow Russia on March 27. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, said it wanted to close stores but could not unilaterally suspend operations, which the main operator "refused" to do, according to a letter sent to staff.

A busy Burger King store in Moscow, Russia on March 19. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

The local operator later told the BBC that he did not have the "authority or power" to halt operations in Russia. Restaurant Brands International did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

People queue to order at Burger King in Moscow, Russia on March 19. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Some McDonald's chains are also subject to franchise agreements. The fast food giant owns a majority of its Russian stores, meaning most have closed in line with the company's withdrawal from Russia...

A closed McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia. picture alliance via Getty Images.

... While others are still operational. Some people have been flogging McDonald's goods — including food items, packaging and sauces — online. On Monday, someone posted on the classified-ads website Avito offering McDonald's food delivery for around 1,000 rubles, or $12.

Men walk in front of the McDonald's flagship restaurant at Pushkinskaya Square in central Moscow on March 13, 2022, McDonald's last day in Russia. AFP/Getty Images

Others queued to buy meals before a number of the stores closed. On Reddit, one user posted a video of a traffic jam waiting outside a McDonald's branch, while another uploaded an image of a fridge stockpiled with McDonald's food.

People queue for a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia on March 11. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Starbucks also halted sales and closed stores in Russia on March 8. Starbucks syrups were being sold on Avito for 2,500 rubles, or around $30, while coffee was going for 5,000 rubles, or almost $60.

A closed Starbucks chain in Moscow, Russia. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images.

Other chains, including French retail giant Auchan, said they would keep stores open, despite calls from authorities in Ukraine to withdraw. Auchan's CEO recently told Le Journal du Dimanche that its mission was to "feed the populations," of Russia and Ukraine. A representative for Auchan did not respond to Insider's request for comment when approach on LinkedIn.

A woman enters an open store belonging to Auchan, Decathlon, and Leroy Merlin in Moscow, Russia on March 24. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images.

Sports giant Decathlon — which shares the same parent company as Auchan — recently reversed a decision to keep stores running, citing "supply conditions" which had forced the retailer to halt operations.

Shoppers leave the Decathlon store in Moscow, Russia, on March 29. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images.

Decathlon stores shut up shop and looked empty only a few days after shoppers were pictured making purchases in its stores.

A closed Decathlon store in Moscow, Russia on April 4. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images.

Danish homeware store JYSK announced on March 30 that it would pull out of Russia entirely after temporarily suspending sales for around a month.

People queue outside the entrance to a JYSK store in Moscow, Russia. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images.

The store said it would reopen temporarily on March 31 to sell discontinued items before closing permanently.

People queue to make their final purchases at a JYSK store in Moscow, Russia. Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images.

In grocery stores, images of empty shelves emerged as financial sanctions designed to cut Russia off from the global financial system stunted trade and a number of shipping companies withdrew.

The empty shelves of a supermarket in Moscow, Russia. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Sanitary products, coffee capsules, and diapers have been sought after in recent weeks as several international firms pulled out, according to Bloomberg.

A woman walks by empty supermarket shelves in Moscow, Russia on March 23. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Russians leaders have urged people not to panic buy, but videos circulating online show people grappling for packets of sugar, multiple outlets reported.

A woman walks by empty shelves at a supermarket in Moscow, Russia on March 23. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

