Photos show stabbing allegedly carried out by Las Vegas teen accused of hitting, killing retired police chief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Newly obtained photos show the aftermath of a stabbing allegedly carried out by Jesus Ayala, the same teen accused of a deadly crime spree in Las Vegas in the summer of 2023.

A grand jury indicted Jesus Ayala for three additional charges in January in connection with the stabbing near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard in June 2023. The charges include attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.











Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested Ayala, 18, on Aug. 14, 2023, shortly after retired California police chief Andy Probst, 64, was killed while riding his bicycle. Ayala was 17 at the time. Video recorded from inside a car, which previously went viral, appeared to show retired California police chief Andy Probst being intentionally hit. Probst died.

Police said Ayala was the driver while his co-defendant, Jzamir Keys, who was 16 at the time, was the passenger.

In an incident earlier that morning, police said the teens intentionally hit another cyclist while Keys was the driver and Ayala was the passenger. The 72-year-old man survived.

Police said the teens had also stolen at least three cars that day and committed both hit-and-run crashes in stolen cars.

Ayala had a history in the juvenile system, as first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators. However, in Nevada, juveniles charged with murder can be certified as adults, meaning the case is moved to the adult system.

Ayala was identified as a suspect in the June stabbing after his arrest in connection with the deadly crime spree. When speaking with police from jail, Ayala denied any involvement in the stabbing, police said.



The victim said he was taking out the trash when the group approached him and demanded his belongings. They began beating him and then stabbed him. He received injuries to his face, near his ear, and five stab wounds to his back, according to grand jury transcripts. He is also left with scarring.

Cell phone records placed Ayala near the scene of the stabbing, according to the FBI, which assisted in the investigation.

Police said they found a bloody knife while investigating the crime scene. Detectives also located video from an incident the day after involving a stolen car and several of the same teenagers, documents stated.

A jury trial is scheduled for Ayala for Sept. 16. A jury trial for Keys is scheduled for Nov. 12.

