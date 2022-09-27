New photos show successful DART asteroid collision in NASA mission

Denise Chow
·2 min read

Impact confirmed.

The dramatic moment when a NASA spacecraft intentionally flew head-on into an asteroid was captured by a tiny, Italian-built satellite that was designed to survey the aftermath of the cosmic collision.

Photos of NASA's DART probe slamming into a small and harmless asteroid known as Dimorphos were released Tuesday by L'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, the Italian Space Agency. The images show Dimorphos and the larger, brighter asteroid that it orbits right before and immediately after the impact.

The intentional crash, which occurred Monday, was the world's first test of a planetary defense strategy that involves "nudging" an asteroid to permanently alter its trajectory. Dimorphos is located about 6.8 million miles from Earth and does not pose any threat to the planet.

After impact, LICIACube flew within 35 miles of the asteroid Dimorphos to survey the collision's aftermath. (ASI / NASA)
After impact, LICIACube flew within 35 miles of the asteroid Dimorphos to survey the collision's aftermath. (ASI / NASA)

The Italian Space Agency's cubesat, dubbed LICIACube, was released as the DART spacecraft neared its asteroid target. The tiny companion satellite captured spectacular images of the change in Dimorphos' brightness as the DART probe smacked into the space rock's surface, creating a plume of ejected material.

Argotec, the Turin-based engineering firm that built LICIACube, tweeted Tuesday: "This is exactly where the #NASA #DartMission ended. An incredible emotion, the beginning of new discoveries."

A few minutes after the cosmic spectacle, LICIACube flew within 35 miles of Dimorphos, snapping photos of the outcome. The first photos were beamed back to Earth at 4:23 a.m. local time in Italy, according to the Italian Space Agency.

NASA confirmed Monday that the DART mission was a success, but it may take up to several weeks to monitor for changes in the asteroid's trajectory. The goal was to shave several minutes off Dimorphos' nearly 12-hour orbit around Didymos.

Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the DART spacecraft 11 seconds before impact. DART’s onboard DRACO imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). This image was the last to contain all of Dimorphos in the field of view. Dimorphos is roughly 525 feet (160 meters) in length. Dimorphos’ north is toward the top of the image. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)
Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the DART spacecraft 11 seconds before impact. DART’s onboard DRACO imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). This image was the last to contain all of Dimorphos in the field of view. Dimorphos is roughly 525 feet (160 meters) in length. Dimorphos’ north is toward the top of the image. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)

It will also take some time to process and study the imagery from LICIACube and the DART spacecraft's own onboard camera, which broadcast live views as the probe approached Dimorphos, right up until it slammed into the asteroid's boulder-filled surface.

"Now weeks and months of hard work are now starting for scientists and technicians involved in this mission, so stay tuned because we will have a lot to tell!" the LICIACube team tweeted Tuesday.

The tiny cubesat was deployed by the DART probe on Sept. 11. In the weeks leading up to the main event, LICIACube (short for Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging Asteroids) captured test photos of Earth and the Pleiades star cluster.

The cubesat is carrying two cameras: one with a wider field of view nicknamed LUKE, and a black-and-white camera dubbed LEIA that will capture high-resolution images.

The DART mission, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, was designed to test humanity’s ability to protect Earth from a potentially catastrophic collision with a space rock.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

    NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November. Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the pad at Kennedy Space Center. NASA official Jim Free said it would be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt.

  • Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

    In historic first, Nasa successfully slams spacecraft into an asteroid to alter its orbit

  • NASA's $325 Million Collision With an Asteroid Could One Day Save the World

    The DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, in a first test of humanity's ability to deflect incoming space debris

  • NASA just smashed a spaceship into an asteroid on purpose. Here are 13 facts about the mission and why it may just help save humanity one day.

    The experiment is a first-of-a-kind test to defend us against space rocks that may one day hurtle towards Earth.

  • Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

    Here's how to spot Jupiter and its tonal bands tonight.

  • NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space

    Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.

  • NASA decides to roll its moon rocket back to shelter as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

    With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Florida coast, NASA has decided to move its multibillion-dollar Space Launch System moon rocket to safety. For days, NASA and weather forecasters had been watching the storm take shape in the Caribbean Sea, and they made advance preparations for a rollback from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Over the weekend, mission managers decided not to proceed with a third attempt on Tuesday to launch the 322-foot-tall, 5.7

  • Explainer-NavIC, India's home-grown alternative to the GPS navigation system

    The Indian government is pushing smartphone makers to enable support for its NavIC navigation system in new devices sold in the country from next year, a move that has spooked the industry due to additional costs and tight time frame. Below are the details of NavIC's inception, why India wants smartphone makers to adopt it and how the system compares to other global or regional navigation systems. WHAT IS NavIC?

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX has made more than one million Starlink terminals so far. Here's what you need to know about the high-speed satellite network.

    SpaceX's Starlink has more than 400,000 users worldwide, is used by airlines and cruise ships, and has been activated in Ukraine and Iran.

  • Before Webb Took Mesmerizing Images of Our Universe, It Enhanced Human Vision

    This is the story of how NASA’s telescope measurement technology found its way into LASIK eye surgery.

  • ‘We have impact!’ NASA spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in defense test.

    A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

  • NASA will roll Artemis I's SLS rocket back to VAB due to Hurricane Ian

    NASA managers have decided to roll the Artemis I moon rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after the latest Hurricane Ian forecasts.

  • Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

    A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). “We have impact!” Mission Control's Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.

  • NASA Spacecraft Seen Crashing Into Asteroid Through Telescope in South Africa

    Footage captured at the Sutherland Observing Station in South Africa shows the moment NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, to trial technology that may protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.This footage, captured from a telescope in South Africa operated by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) Project at the University of Hawaii, shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: ATLAS Project, University of Hawaii via Storyful

  • NASA and SpaceX continue toward October 3 liftoff of Crew-5, but monitoring Hurricane Ian

    A NASA and SpaceX Crew-5 updated a targeted liftoff to no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 4. Backup plans are available for October 5.

  • Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

    This upcoming winter will bring conditions that have only been recorded twice before.

  • Watch the asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft make its 6-million-mile shot today

    One of NASA's biggest crowd-pleasers in years is about to reach its denouement: If all goes well, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (or rather guided anti-space-rock missile) will impact its target at around 14,700 miles per hour. DART was launched last November and has spent the intervening months positioning itself for a perfect shot on Dimorphos, a 525-foot-wide asteroid in orbit around Didymos, which is half-a-mile wide (and more the type of object we'd need to worry about, planetarily speaking). DART itself will smack straight into Dimorphos, not to annihilate it or send it careening back out of the solar system but just to affect its orbit enough that researchers back here on Earth can tell whether this technique would actually work in an emergency.

  • Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to get the forecasts you rely on – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm

    Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the

  • NASA's DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

    STORY: "Looks to me like we're headed straight in."Can mankind deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth? NASA has inched one step closer to finding out.After its DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed.DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is the world's first-ever test of a planetary defense system. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body."3...2...1..."NASA workers just outside Washington D.C. cheered as they witnessed the bullseye hit.Second-by-second images of the spacecraft crashing into the asteroid 'moonlet' known as Dimorphos, ten months after DART first launched."We have impact." The mission was devised to determine whether a spacecraft can nudge an asteroid off course through sheer kinetic force.Even just a small tilt from millions of miles away and years in advance could potentially keep our planet out of harm's way. Nancy Chabot is the DART mission's Coordination Lead. "The test went spectacularly. It was really everything that we expected, and even, honestly, more. We were sitting there watching these images come in as we got closer and closer to Dimorphos, saw those surface features, and they came into focus. I think all of us had said it would be spectacular - and it was."But while NASA's spacecraft successfully hit its intended target, whether it did anything to change its trajectory will not be known until further observations in October. Elena Adams is one of the mission's engineers. "That's our number two goal. Number one was hit the asteroid, which we've done. But now number two is really measure that period change and characterize how much ejecta we actually put out." Neither Dimorphos or its parent asteroid Didymos present any actual threat to Earth. Both are tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out about three-quarters of the world's plant and animal species including the dinosaurs.Of all the near-Earth asteroids that NASA tracks, none are known to pose a foreseeable hazard.However, NASA estimates there are many more near-Earth asteroids that remain undetected.

  • Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

    Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm.