Photos show thousands of Hong Kongers defying a police order to attend vigils memorializing the victims of the Tienanmen Square massacre

People gather at the Tiananmen Square vigil remembrance in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on June 4, 2020.

Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hong Kong banned residents from memorializing the Tiananmen Square massacre for the first time, but thousands of protesters gathered on Thursday anyway.

Hong Kongers came together to light candles, chant slogans, and honor those who died in the pro-democracy fight that China crushed in 1989.

There were cases of police arresting and pepper-spraying some protesters who attempted to set up road blocks and barriers, Reuters reported.

The Hong Kong government cited the coronavirus as the reason for the ban, but many believe it to be a direct act of suppression, after China passed a national security law to crush Hong Kong dissent.

On Thursday, thousands of Hong Kongers defied police orders and gathered to honor the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Lighting candles and chanting slogans, residents came out in numbers to defy a police ban that made it illegal to gather in groups of more than eight people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the first time the vigil to memorialize victims of Tienanmen Square has been banned since it began in 1990. Though Hong Kongers still came out to commemorate the tragic day, many fear this year could be their last chance.

The Chinese government signed the national security legislation into law on May 28, and it should severly limit the ability for Hong Kongers to express dissent.

Under the new law, China can impose national security orders, enforce its own military presence, and suppress the voices of activists with lengthy prison sentencing and protest bans. Additionally, on Thursday Hong Kong passed a bill that makes criticizing the Chinese national anthem a crime.

These photos show how people defied the government's orders and gathered to memorialize victims of the Tienanmen Square Massacre.

Every year on June 4, Hong Kong hosts gatherings to honor the hundreds of demonstrators who were killed by the Chinese government during a pro-democracy protest in Beijing's Tienanmen Square in 1989.

Participants were seen holding up candles which reads "truth" on them during the memorial vigil in Victoria Park. Thousands gathered for the annual memorial vigil in Victoria Park to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre despite a police ban citing coronavirus social distancing restrictions. More

Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

But on Monday, the territory announced it would ban residents from gathering for the annual vigil for the first time since 1990. Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the city prohibited groups of eight people or more.

People wearing protective face masks hold up their phones as they attend a candlelight vigil ahead of the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, after police rejects a mass annual vigil on public health grounds, in Hong Kong, China June 3, 2020. More

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

But that didn't stop Hong Kongers from going out. Ahead of the protests, people were seen hosting candlelight vigils.

People attend a candlelight vigil ahead of the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, after police rejects a mass annual vigil on public health grounds, in Hong Kong, China June 3, 2020. More

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

One prominent anti-China lawmaker, Eddie Chu, wrote on Facebook earlier in the day on Thursday, "See you at Victoria Park tonight."

Police officers stand guard at a candlelight vigil ahead of the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, after police rejects a mass annual vigil on public health grounds, in Hong Kong, China June 3, 2020 More

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

And he was right. Thousands of people hopped over fences and barriers to gather in the park and defy police orders, according to the New York Times.