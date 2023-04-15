Photos show waterlogged Fort Lauderdale airport, flooded Florida streets amid huge rain storm

Weather service meteorologist Ana Torres-Vasquez said the rain in the Fort Lauderdale area was a “1-in-1,000-year event or more” – meaning it’s so intense the chance of it happening in any given year is just 0.1%.
Fort Lauderdale was slammed with 25.95 inches of rainfall over the last two days and nearby Dania Beach recorded 21.42 inches, AccuWeather reported. Some areas received 20 inches of rain in six hours. Hollywood and South Miami received at least 9 inches of rain.
Sections of I-95, the state's main north-south traffic artery, were overwhelmed by water for several hours.
Workers at one of Fort Lauderdale’s landmark restaurants spent Friday tearing out carpeting and original hardwood floors, both ruined when 8 inches (0.25 meters) of water poured inside two days earlier. Old Heidelberg was among numerous businesses and residences affected by historic rainfall in South Florida this week that caused widespread flooding, closing the state's international airport for nearly two days and turning streets into rivers. While it started raining on Monday, much of the water fell Wednesday, and the Fort Lauderdale area saw record rainfall amounts in a matter of hours, ranging from 15 inches (38 centimeters) to 26 inches (66 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.
STORY: John Haywood shot video from a warehouse where he works on Wednesday (April 12) that showed streets flooded with water, heavy rain and a floating vehicle.Up to 11 to 12 inches of rain was reported in the Fort Lauderdale area with a flash flood emergency issued on Wednesday and then a lesser flood warning issued until 8 AM EST Thursday (April 13), according to NBC News.
Parts of South Florida began cleaning up Thursday after the unprecedented storm that trapped motorists, dumped upward of 2 feet of rain in a matter of hours, caused widespread flooding, closed a key airport and turned thoroughfares into rivers. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. (April 13) (AP Video: Rebecca Blackwell)
