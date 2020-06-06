Photos show where around the world Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests are erupting, from Tokyo to Amsterdam

A demonstrator wearing a mask holds a placard during a protest march over the alleged police abuse of a Turkish man, in echoes of a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in Tokyo, Japan June 6, 2020.

The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman, sparked protests in Canada, per CBC News. Korchinski-Paquet reportedly fell from her balcony on June 3 when police officers were investigating an incident in her building.

Protesters take a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill June 5, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada.

Over in the UK, demonstrators in London have gathered in Parliament Square for the second weekend in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, CNN reported on June 6.

People gathered across Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, to protest systemic racism and Aboriginal deaths in police custody, the New York Times reported on June 6. "Australia is not innocent," some shouted.

Protesters participate in the Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane, Australia June 6, 2020.

In Europe, although the demonstration was banned, thousands gathered around the U.S. Embassy in Paris on June 6 to protest in solidarity with the U.S. and in memory of a black French man named Adama Traore, who died in a 2016 police operation, per the New York Times. Demonstrators also gathered at the Eiffel Tower.

People block the road as they attend a banned demonstration near the courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020.

Over in Germany, people protested racism in solidarity with the U.S. in several cities last weekend and this weekend, per Reuters and NPR, and Insider.

People attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Frankfurt, Germany, June 5, 2020.