Photos show where around the world Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests are erupting, from Tokyo to Amsterdam

- Countries across the globe are erupting in response to the death of George Floyd.
- From Europe to Asia, to South America, and Australia, protesters in several countries and cities are following the U.S.'s lead in Black Lives Matter protests last weekend, per the New York Times and Reuters.
- The protests began in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a black man named George Floyd was killed on May 27. A Police officer named Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
- Here's where in the world people are protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement right now.
The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman, sparked protests in Canada, per CBC News. Korchinski-Paquet reportedly fell from her balcony on June 3 when police officers were investigating an incident in her building.
Over in the UK, demonstrators in London have gathered in Parliament Square for the second weekend in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, CNN reported on June 6.
People gathered across Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, to protest systemic racism and Aboriginal deaths in police custody, the New York Times reported on June 6. "Australia is not innocent," some shouted.
In Europe, although the demonstration was banned, thousands gathered around the U.S. Embassy in Paris on June 6 to protest in solidarity with the U.S. and in memory of a black French man named Adama Traore, who died in a 2016 police operation, per the New York Times. Demonstrators also gathered at the Eiffel Tower.
Over in Germany, people protested racism in solidarity with the U.S. in several cities last weekend and this weekend, per Reuters and NPR, and Insider.
Over in Asia, dozens in South Korea protested the death of George Floyd on June 6, per Reuters.
In Tokyo, people protested the perceived mistreatment of a Kurdish man who said he was shoved to the ground after being pulled over while driving, Reuters reported on June 6.
In South America, People gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, which is now on lockdown, Newsweek reported on Friday.
