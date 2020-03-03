Photos show widespread damage after tornadoes tear through Nashville, killing 25 people and razing more than 40 buildings

People are reflected in a mirror of a Nashville, Tennessee, building destroyed by tornadoes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

At least 25 people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, overnight Monday, destroying more than 40 buildings.

Schools, courthouses, and an airport are closed as the capital of country music grapples with shredded homes, rubble-littered streets, overturned cars, and downed trees and power lines.

"This was obviously a very strong tornado. There are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped," Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said on Facebook.

According to News Channel 5, 18 people were killed in Putnam County and dozens more remain unaccounted for.

Gov. Bill Lee said at a news conference that more people are missing, the Tennessean reported. "There's a really good possibility that there may be more. It's early yet," he said.

Some polling stations also reported damage and had to be relocated mere hours before the start of Super Tuesday.

This reality was reflected in the Metro Nashville Police Department's photos after their chopper surveilled destruction in the city's neighborhoods.

Below, images of the devastation.

The National Weather Service reported several tornado sightings in the state of Tennessee between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday local time.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Source: National Weather Service

The tornadoes were triggered by a series of severe storms that spanned from Alabama into western Pennsylvania.

Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

Source: AP

One of the tornadoes hit Nashville, wrecking over 40 buildings.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Source: AP

At last count, the tornadoes killed at least 25 people, officials said, with many more reported missing.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Source: Tennessean

A grim picture emerged as the sun rose over the home of country music: Streets were littered with debris, uprooted trees, downed power lines and mangled cars.