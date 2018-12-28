Photos: Sky turns blue over NYC after transformer explosion

People around New York City witnessed the sky flicker blue early Thursday night following a transformer explosion near Queens.

The flickering blue lights were able to be seen from miles away.



The blue sky over Queens as seen from near Central Park. (Photo/Kathleen Lavery)





LaGuardia Airport was affected by the transformer explosion, with the airport running on emergency power and inbound flights being held or diverted.

As of 11:30 p.m. EST Thursday, power was restored to all terminals at LaGuardia. The airport continues to advise travelers to check the status of their flight.



There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018

Con Edison stated that a brief electrical fire occurred at their substation on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria.

"All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable," Con Edison stated on Twitter.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area following the explosion, according to NBC4.

No injuries have been reported.







#FDNY units have responded to 1740 31 St in Astoria. The incident is under control. There are no injuries reported, and no fire. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018

Confirming incident in #Astoria was result of transformer explosion. No injuries, no fire, no evidence of extraterrestrial activity. Please continue to follow @FDNY and @Conedison — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

Something is happening in Manhattan or Queens... like an explosion pic.twitter.com/LUd4m04lnN — Zair Montes (@zairmontes) December 28, 2018