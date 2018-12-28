Photos: Sky turns blue over NYC after transformer explosion

brian.lada

People around New York City witnessed the sky flicker blue early Thursday night following a transformer explosion near Queens.

The flickering blue lights were able to be seen from miles away.

blue sky

The blue sky over Queens as seen from near Central Park. (Photo/Kathleen Lavery)


LaGuardia Airport was affected by the transformer explosion, with the airport running on emergency power and inbound flights being held or diverted.

As of 11:30 p.m. EST Thursday, power was restored to all terminals at LaGuardia. The airport continues to advise travelers to check the status of their flight.

Con Edison stated that a brief electrical fire occurred at their substation on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria.

"All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable," Con Edison stated on Twitter.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area following the explosion, according to NBC4.

No injuries have been reported.