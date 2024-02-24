PHOTOS: Small plane makes emergency landing on Florida road

Related video: A small plane crashed onto I-75 in South Florida earlier this month.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday morning on a Florida roadway, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Crews responded to reports of an aircraft crash around 10 a.m. in the area of Vogiantzis Parkway and Gator Circle in Cape Coral.

One person was found inside, but officials said they weren’t injured in the crash.

The small plane departed from the Pine Shadows Airpark in North Fort Myers. It is unknown as to what led the pilot to make the emergency landing.

Cape Coral Fire Department

Fire crews said Vogiantzis Parkway remains closed from Northeast 38th Terrace to Northeast 10th Avenue.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating this crash.

