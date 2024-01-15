PHOTOS: Snow falls across Middle TN, Southern KY | Jan. 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather has moved into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with snow expected to continue through late Monday night.
Snow continues in Middle TN, Southern KY through late Monday night
Keep in mind, with sub-freezing temperatures in place, not only will the snow stick, but hazardous driving conditions will likely develop, so avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Tennessee until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 for Southern Kentucky.
Tennessee School Closings: Jan. 16
Not only have local law enforcement and emergency response agencies posted photos of the snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 14, but News 2 viewers have sent in their own pictures:
If you would like to submit your weather photos or videos, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your pictures or videos on-air and online.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.