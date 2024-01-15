PHOTOS: Snow falls across Middle TN, Southern KY | Jan. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather has moved into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with snow expected to continue through late Monday night.

Snow continues in Middle TN, Southern KY through late Monday night

Keep in mind, with sub-freezing temperatures in place, not only will the snow stick, but hazardous driving conditions will likely develop, so avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Tennessee until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 for Southern Kentucky.

Tennessee School Closings: Jan. 16

Not only have local law enforcement and emergency response agencies posted photos of the snowfall on Sunday, Jan. 14, but News 2 viewers have sent in their own pictures:

Macie is unsure about the snowfall in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Rachel Moodie)

Leo is in his happy place amid the snowfall in Smyrna (Courtesy: Caitie Wester)

EllieBear enjoying the snow in Nolensville (Courtesy: Melissa Nance)

Blue enjoying the snow in Nolensville (Courtesy: Melissa Nance)

Snowfall in the Gulch in Nashville (Courtesy: Joe Breezy)

Addison and Jackson Prince are enjoying a nighttime ride through the snow in Columbia (Courtesy: Amanda Prince)

Taylee is enjoying the snowfall in Pulaski (Courtesy: Tammi Fox)

Snowfall in downtown Waverly (Photo: WKRN)

Snowfall in downtown Waverly (Photo: WKRN)

A crash led to minor injuries amid winter weather in Humphreys County (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said nobody was injured when this vehicle wrecked in Williamson County amid the winter weather (Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

Snow has covered Veterans Parkway near Barfield Road in Rutherford County (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Gallatin (Courtesy: Cecelia Nunez)

Snowfall in Gallatin (Courtesy: Cecelia Nunez)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Paris (Courtesy: Paris Police Department)

Snowfall in Decatur County (Courtesy: Decatur County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Decatur County (Courtesy: Decatur County Emergency Management)

Snowfall in Cookeville (Courtesy: Teri Sloan)

Snowfall in Lebanon (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Snowfall in Goodlettsville (Courtesy: Donna Atherton)

Snowfall near Tusculum Road in Antioch (Courtesy: Lara Swafford)

Snowfall in Clarksville (Courtesy: Andrew Warrick)

Snowfall in Hopkinsville (Courtesy: Walter Arms)

Snowfall in Hartsville (Courtesy: Brittany Parker)

Snowfall in Brentwood (Courtesy: April Turner)

Snowfall in McMinnville (Courtesy: Penny Owens)

If you would like to submit your weather photos or videos, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your pictures or videos on-air and online.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.