Photos: Snowstorm blankets New Mexico

A rare New Mexico blizzard brought a shocking amount of snow to Albuquerque and other areas of New Mexico on Thursday night and Friday as strong winds reduced visibility caused extensive travel issues and shut down large areas of the state.
"The majority of the snow that fell around Albuquerque came on Thursday night, when two inches were reported at the airport but four to five inches in the far eastern heights of the city," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.
"Then, strong winds increased on Friday morning and that shut the snow mostly off for the city. Those winds, however, blew the snow that fell around and dramatically reduced visibility," Pydynowski said.
Pydynowski added that the visibility dropped down to "one-quarter of a mile at the city's international airport early on Friday morning."
Albuquerque Snow Storm
AP Photo/Garret Fischer
First, at vero eos et accusamus et iusto odio dignissimos ducimus qui blanditiis praesentium et accusamus et iusto odio dignissimos ducimus qui voluptatum.
1/12
(AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
Retiree Roy Olson digs out from a fresh #snowfall on December 27 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
(Twitter: José Martínez-Claros @xatruchNMT)
(Twitter: @ShuberL)
(Twitter: José Martínez-Claros @xatruchNMT)
(Twitter: José Martínez-Claros @xatruchNMT)
(Twitter: José Martínez-Claros @xatruchNMT)
(Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)
A Bernalillo police officer directs traffic as a state transportation truck spreads cinder on an icy roadway in Bernalillo, N.M., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Albuquerque through Saturday morning and most of the rest of New Mexico is under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
(Twitter: @_CuteJessica_)
(Twitter: @angelsavant)
Elsewhere in New Mexico, areas around the Manzano Mountains received up to 18 inches of snow on Friday morning.
In El-Paso, temperatures got low enough for a wintry advisory warning to be posted until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The heavy snowfall and severe driving conditions caused a 16-mile stretch of US-82 to close.
#NMSP is highly encouraging everyone to avoid I40 between Albuquerque and Santa Rosa. Extreme winter weather and driving conditions. Seek alternative routes around the storm or find a local hotel to shelter. Tune in to local news for updates. pic.twitter.com/HdCztoUBvk— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) December 28, 2018
Following the last 24 hours of precipitation, Pydynowski said she expects the majority of the heavy snowfall to wind down, but some will continue into Saturday.
"The snow will wind down early tonight across northern and central New Mexico, but will persist into Saturday morning in southern areas," she said. "Even El Paso, could get cold enough for a coating to an inch or so during that time."
Moderate snow is beginning to turn the desert white. Here is the @NWSElPaso slow-mo version of snow. pic.twitter.com/U6Fpc5sfDu— NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) December 28, 2018