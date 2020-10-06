PHOTOS: Some of the many times Trump has appeared in public without covering his face

One of the most pressing questions raised by President Trump falling ill with COVID-19 has been when, exactly, he contracted the coronavirus. It’s impossible to know for sure, in part because he has had so many interactions with aides, family members, political figures and strangers, and because White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has refused to disclose the date of Trump’s last negative test.

What is known is that people can spread the virus to others days before they show symptoms themselves — in Trump’s case, by last Thursday at the latest — with the most contagious period roughly the preceding 48 to 72 hours, a time frame that would include the presidential debate last Tuesday.

In the weeks before, though, Trump kept a full schedule of meetings, speeches and rallies, including the now infamous Rose Garden appearance (and indoor reception) at which he introduced his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Others in attendance, including first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Notre Dame President John Jenkins and Republican senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, have since tested positive for the virus, along with others who have met with Trump.

Trump has almost never been seen in public with a mask, and most of those around him have followed his example. Here are a few photographs from the last two weeks.

President Trump at a rally in Bemidji, Minn., Sept. 18. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Trump in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 21. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump in Moon Township, Pa., Sept. 22. (Michael Swensen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation, Moon Township, Pa., Sept. 22. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump with Attorney General William Barr in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Sept. 23. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump pauses to talk to administration employees and interns before departing the White House, Sept. 24. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump arriving at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 24. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump arriving at the White House to introduce his nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sept. 26. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other guests in the Rose Garden for President Trump’s announcement of his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Sept. 26, 2020. (Andrea Hanks/White House)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her husband, Jesse, and their children, Sept. 26. (Andrea Hanks/White House)

Trump at a White House news conference, Sept. 27. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

President Trump at a ceremony to honor Gold Star families, Sept. 27. (Andrea Hanks/White House)

From left, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, President Trump, Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, and Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors, at the White House on Sept. 28. (Ken Cedeno/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump shows off the mask he was carrying in his pocket during the first debate, Sept. 29. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)





_____

Read more from Yahoo News: