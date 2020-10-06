PHOTOS: Some of the many times Trump has appeared in public without covering his face

One of the most pressing questions raised by President Trump falling ill with COVID-19 has been when, exactly, he contracted the coronavirus. It’s impossible to know for sure, in part because he has had so many interactions with aides, family members, political figures and strangers, and because White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has refused to disclose the date of Trump’s last negative test.
What is known is that people can spread the virus to others days before they show symptoms themselves — in Trump’s case, by last Thursday at the latest — with the most contagious period roughly the preceding 48 to 72 hours, a time frame that would include the presidential debate last Tuesday.
In the weeks before, though, Trump kept a full schedule of meetings, speeches and rallies, including the now infamous Rose Garden appearance (and indoor reception) at which he introduced his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Others in attendance, including first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Notre Dame President John Jenkins and Republican senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, have since tested positive for the virus, along with others who have met with Trump.
Trump has almost never been seen in public with a mask, and most of those around him have followed his example. Here are a few photographs from the last two weeks.