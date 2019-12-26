Before-and-after photos from space reveal some of the biggest moments that changed our world in the last decade

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

The world looks considerably different today than it did 10 years ago.

Over the past decade, around 7 million acres of land has been destroyed annually by wildfires. A spate of devastating hurricanes in 2017 toppled buildings and flooded roads in many coastal areas. And the war against ISIS flattened entire cities in the Middle East.

At the same time, new tech campuses and military bases have sprouted up across the Earth's surface.

These transformations were captured by satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies, which monitored the view from space between 2010 and 2019. Their striking before-and-after photos depict the most significant global events of the past decade.

Take a look.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill discharged around 4.9 million barrels of petroleum into the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

On the evening of April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers onboard. The rig was stationed in the Macondo Prospect, a site owned by the multinational oil and gas company BP.

The oil spill lasted for 87 days. Satellite images show that it spread across 68,000 square miles of ocean.

In 2012, BP pleaded guilty to 14 criminal charges.

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

That included 11 counts of felony manslaughter.

The Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, resulted in three nuclear meltdowns and multiple hydrogen explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan.

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

In all of history, only two events have been designated "level 7" nuclear accidents, the classification used by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for major events with widespread health and environmental effects. Fukushima was one of them.

The disaster is considered the second-worst nuclear accident in history, behind the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.