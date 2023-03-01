Photos from space show how huge snowstorm blanketed Southern California. Take a look

A massive winter storm brought blizzard conditions to some areas in Southern California — and now satellite photos show the snow blanketing the mountains.

The before-and-after images, shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory, show “the San Gabriel Mountains in areas north of Los Angeles” on Feb. 10 and again on Feb. 26.

The first image shows only specks of white, while the second shows the area covered in snow.

Before and after photos show the aftermath of a “powerful late-February storm” in Southern California which brought blizzard warning to some regions, according to NASA.

“This well may be the largest single-event snowfall in some parts of Southern California since the 1980s,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told the Los Angeles Times before the storm hit. “This is a big deal.”

During the winter storm, which first hit Southern California on Feb. 23, even the Hollywood Sign saw hail and light snow dusting, FOX11 News reported.

As of Sunday morning, Mountain High Resort, which has an elevation of 7,000 feet, saw nearly 8 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service. With an elevation of 8,500 feet, Mount Pinos saw up to 6 feet of snow, while Mt. Wilson, which has an elevation of 5,700 feet, saw about 3 feet of snow.

In a rare occurrence, La Crescenta, located north of Los Angeles, saw 2 inches of snow. Los Angeles also saw 4 inches of rain.

The storms over the weekend left some San Bernardino Mountain residents trapped in their homes, while others were unable to return home, according to San Bernardino County, which declared a state of emergency Monday, Feb. 27.

A glimpse of current conditions in our mountain communities. For more info ️

•Road conditions @Caltrans8 https://t.co/En69lCn0R1

•San Bernardino County Public Works https://t.co/qEvQoMP4kg county-maintained roads conditions

• @NWSSanDiego https://t.co/JFNZA3esb9 weather info pic.twitter.com/426SlHUvEt — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 1, 2023

“Our team of state and local partners will continue working round-the-clock on a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to bring relief and resources to our residents, while also prioritizing the safety of all,” Dawn Rowe, the county’s board of supervisors chair, said in a news release.

Story continues

The havoc caused by the storm forced those in unincorporated mountain communities to plead for help, KTLA 5 News reported.

“What we need are plows,” Crestline resident Nathan Hazard told the outlet. “At this point, we need more than plows because it’s up to five feet of packed snow that’s filling our roads.”

Another storm is expected to hit the area Wednesday, March 1, bringing heavy rain and snow to the mountain areas, ABC7 News reported.

The mountain areas are expected to get up to a foot of snow, the outlet reported. Los Angeles and Orange County could see up to a half an inch of rain.

What to do if you get stranded in cold weather

When the body is exposed to prolonged cold temperatures, it starts to lose heat faster than it can produce it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy,” the CDC said. “The result is hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature.”

Low body temperatures can impact the brain and cause people to be unable to move or think clearly. However, the National Weather Service said there are ways to help you stay safe.

If you’re outside in cold weather, find shelter and stay dry. Cover every part of your body that’s exposed to the cold air.

If there’s nowhere to go nearby, build a windbreak or snow cave for protection. You should also continue to move your body to keep blood circulating, but don’t overexert yourself, officials said.

If you get trapped in a vehicle during a storm, officials said you should stay inside it and stay visible to rescuers.

“Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat,” the National Weather Service said. “While running the motor, open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning.”

Rare snow falls across San Luis Obispo County. See the frosty photos and video

More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in SLO. Here are the totals for your area

Where is it snowing in Northern California? Weather service expects more to come