Photos from space show the Kincade Fire's spread across California wine country

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies





The Kincade Fire has burned more than 76,800 acres in Sonoma County in California, forcing about 180,000 people to flee their homes.

Dry conditions and powerful Diablo winds have fueled the blaze's spread over the last week, making it difficult to contain.

Satellite images show the flames and smoke. In infrared light, unaffected land appears blue, burned vegetation looks rust-colored, and the active fire glows red and orange.

Astronaut Andrew Morgan spotted the fire from the International Space Station and snapped a photo on Wednesday.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Kincade Fire has been spreading through California wine country for a week, fueled by powerful winds as it devours dry vegetation.

Diablo winds (northern California's version of the Santa Ana winds, though some people refer to both by the same name) have enabled the flames to tear through an estimated 76,825 acres — an area more than twice the size of San Francisco. About 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

They finally began returning home as firefighters gained ground during a break in the windy weather on Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 60% contained.

"There is a lot of optimism that we have turned the corner for the better on this fire," Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said in a press conference Wednesday night.

These images from space show the fire's spread across Sonoma County.

The blaze began on October 23, the day before this image was taken, possibly due to a broken jumper cable on an electricity transmission tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E).

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

In a preliminary report to regulators, PG&E said it responded to a problem with a high-voltage line that forced a power outage in the area where the fire broke out. When PG&E crews arrived at the transmission tower, they found that Cal Fire had taped off an area at the tower's base. Cal Fire personnel pointed out the broken jumper cable, which may have sparked the flames.

Overnight, the blaze exploded, burning a 10,000-acre area.







Seen in infrared light, the damage is clear. In the satellite image below, unaffected land appears blue, while burned vegetation appears rust-colored. The active parts of the fire glow red and orange.

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

In the non-active burned areas, the fire is a smokey smolder.

The combination of powerful winds — gusts of up to 102 mph were recorded in the area over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) — and dry, hot weather conditions enabled the flames to spread quickly.







The Diablo winds blow down from neighboring mountains toward the California coast during the fall and winter.