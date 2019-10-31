Photos from space show the Kincade Fire's spread across California wine country

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
- The Kincade Fire has burned more than 76,800 acres in Sonoma County in California, forcing about 180,000 people to flee their homes.
- Dry conditions and powerful Diablo winds have fueled the blaze's spread over the last week, making it difficult to contain.
- Satellite images show the flames and smoke. In infrared light, unaffected land appears blue, burned vegetation looks rust-colored, and the active fire glows red and orange.
- Astronaut Andrew Morgan spotted the fire from the International Space Station and snapped a photo on Wednesday.
- Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.
The Kincade Fire has been spreading through California wine country for a week, fueled by powerful winds as it devours dry vegetation.
Diablo winds (northern California's version of the Santa Ana winds, though some people refer to both by the same name) have enabled the flames to tear through an estimated 76,825 acres — an area more than twice the size of San Francisco. About 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate.
They finally began returning home as firefighters gained ground during a break in the windy weather on Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 60% contained.
"There is a lot of optimism that we have turned the corner for the better on this fire," Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said in a press conference Wednesday night.
These images from space show the fire's spread across Sonoma County.
The blaze began on October 23, the day before this image was taken, possibly due to a broken jumper cable on an electricity transmission tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E).
Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
In a preliminary report to regulators, PG&E said it responded to a problem with a high-voltage line that forced a power outage in the area where the fire broke out. When PG&E crews arrived at the transmission tower, they found that Cal Fire had taped off an area at the tower's base. Cal Fire personnel pointed out the broken jumper cable, which may have sparked the flames.
Overnight, the blaze exploded, burning a 10,000-acre area.
Seen in infrared light, the damage is clear. In the satellite image below, unaffected land appears blue, while burned vegetation appears rust-colored. The active parts of the fire glow red and orange.
Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
In the non-active burned areas, the fire is a smokey smolder.
The combination of powerful winds — gusts of up to 102 mph were recorded in the area over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) — and dry, hot weather conditions enabled the flames to spread quickly.
The Diablo winds blow down from neighboring mountains toward the California coast during the fall and winter.
Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
They're typically fiercest in the fall, before the first rains of the season arrive.
"The wind almost always brings a great surge in temperature and dry air," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in a report on the fire.
On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency.
Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
The Kincade Fire was 60% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). So far, it has destroyed 282 structures, including 141 homes, and left 50 damaged. Cal Fire reported that four first responders have been injured.
As firefighters gained ground during a break in the windy weather on Wednesday, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan spotted the smoke from the International Space Station.
NASA
"Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them," Morgan wrote on Facebook.
Smoke from the fire has mostly drifted over the Pacific Ocean, but it has also caused air quality warnings across the Bay Area.
NOAA
In southern California, meanwhile, Santa Ana winds have allowed the 745-acre Getty Fire in Los Angeles to spread. Thousands who evacuated their homes started returning to the area on Wednesday.
Fire conditions are expected to continue across the state, "with no precipitation relief in sight," the National Weather Service said on Twitter.