PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City

New York City hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of thousands of marchers in one of the largest American celebrations of Irish heritage.
The six-hour procession of green-clad marchers up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral, is one of the city’s oldest events.
The 258th edition of New York City’s parade was expected to draw more than 1 million spectators to watch 200,000 spirited marchers, including more than 100 bands. (AP)
Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
