PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City

A youngster poses for a photo during a break in marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York on Saturday. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

New York City hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of thousands of marchers in one of the largest American celebrations of Irish heritage.

The six-hour procession of green-clad marchers up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral, is one of the city’s oldest events.

The 258th edition of New York City’s parade was expected to draw more than 1 million spectators to watch 200,000 spirited marchers, including more than 100 bands. (AP)

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

New York State Courts Pipes and Drums march during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

NYPD band members await the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

A youngster waves a flag while marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Members of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipe and Drums march during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Members of the Fire Department Color Guard carry flags and march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York on March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Students of the Irish Dancing Music Association wait to perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Members of the New York State Courts Emerald Society march in the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)