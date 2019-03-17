PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City

A youngster poses for a photo during a break in marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York on Saturday. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

New York City hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of thousands of marchers in one of the largest American celebrations of Irish heritage.

The six-hour procession of green-clad marchers up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral, is one of the city’s oldest events.

The 258th edition of New York City’s parade was expected to draw more than 1 million spectators to watch 200,000 spirited marchers, including more than 100 bands. (AP)

New York State Courts Pipes and Drums march during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
NYPD band members await the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A youngster waves a flag while marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipe and Drums march during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the Fire Department Color Guard carry flags and march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York on March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Students of the Irish Dancing Music Association wait to perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the New York State Courts Emerald Society march in the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The son of a New York City police officer gets a ride as his dad marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Crowds along Fifth Avenue are dressed fashionably green for the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the FDNY EMS Pipes and Drums march in the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Crowds along Fifth Avenue are fashionably dressed in greenfor the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Crowds along Fifth Avenue wear green for the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the Fire Department Color Guard carry flags and march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York on March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Three women pose for a photo wearing festive eyewear during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the NYPD Emerald Society march in the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A banner reading "England get out of Ireland" has been carried in the parade since the 1940s. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A woman shows off her shamrock eyewear along Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A woman takes a selfie with friends during a break while marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Members of the FDNY Color Guard are prepared to march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A marching band performs during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The grand marshal of the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, Dr. Brian O'Dwyer, waves to the crowds at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The NYPD Emerald Society Pipe and Drums marches during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A flag of Ireland passes through the sunlight during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A woman shows off her green Irish gloves while marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A youngster holds two flags of Ireland through the barricade during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Family members of fallen firefighters hold up signs of loved ones as they march in the 2019 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

