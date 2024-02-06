Photos: Sun sets on iconic triple-arch Buck O’Neil Bridge after replacement opens

The iconic Buck O’Neil Bridge officially closed Monday, Jan. 31, as traffic was diverted to a new bridge with the same name that will continue to carry traffic over the Missouri River.

Opened in 1956, the steel triple-arch bridge was built for $12 million and operated as a toll bridge until 1991.

Originally named The Broadway Bridge, it was renamed the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge in 2016 to honor Negro Leagues manager and Kansas City sports legend Buck O’Neil in 2016.

The bridge is slated for demolition.

Nearly 50,000 cars a day crossed the bridge.

The Kansas City skyline is framed by the Broadway Bridge, which was dedicated in 1956.

Construction begins on what was then called the Broadway Bridge near the old Hannibal Bridge near downtown Kansas City in the mid-1950s.

Worker Gary Tichenor stands atop the Buck O’Neil Bridge while adding a new coat of paint.

Traffic flowed over the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge in 2017.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed several miles of northbound lanes of Route 169 just north of the Buck O’Neil Bridge in 2011.

Runners cross the Buck O’Neil Bridge on their way to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport during an annual run in 2009.

The Buck O’Neil Bridge was illuminated in conjunction with the Lewis and Clark celebrations in 2004.

The aging Buck O’Neil Bridge, built in 1956, carries U.S. 169 over the Missouri River near the Wheeler Downtown Airport. Nearly 50,000 vehicles a day use the iconic triple-arch, steel-truss bridge.

The downtown Kansas City skyline and the Buck O’Neil Bridge served as a background as a Southwest Airlines jet makes an unexpected landing at the downtown airport during a rainstorm in 1998.

The Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement, while still under construction in late January, could be seen from Woodswether Road.