Photos: Sun sets on iconic triple-arch Buck O’Neil Bridge after replacement opens

Artificial intelligence has an increasing role in the world of healthcare, and startups that bring the two worlds closer are seeing significant traction with customers, and investors. In the latest development, Ambience Healthcare -- has developed what it describes as an "operating system" for healthcare organizations to help clinicians complete the substantial administrative work required of them -- has raised $70 million to expand its business. Ambience does not disclose how many customers it has, nor how much data it's platform been used to process.
Early stage European venture capital (VC) firm Episode 1 has closed its third fund at £76 million ($95 million), as the London-based investor turns to in-house "data-driven deal sourcing tools" to find the next big thing. Founded in 2013, Episode 1 has a handful of exits to its name from the 70 or so companies it's invested in over the past decade -- these include 3D mapping platform FatMap, which was acquired by Strava last year, and recipe-kit startup SimplyCook which Nestlé snapped up in 2021. Episode 1 has two previous funds, a £37.5 million inaugural pot followed by a £60 million tranche in 2017, both of which had the backing of a U.K. government scheme known as the Enterprise Capital Fund (via the British Business Bank) which pools public and private funds to invest in "high-growth" businesses.
Intuitive Machines is ready to go to the moon. The company announced Monday that its first lunar lander has completed all final integration milestones and is now encapsulated in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 payload fairing, where it will stay until launch on February 14. The mission launch window opens at 12:57 a.m. EST; should weather or other issues delay the mission, SpaceX will have three days to execute the launch.