Photos: Sure it’s just frost, but extra pretty today?

*A frosty Sunday morning will give way to sunshine and milder weather*

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — There’s frost and then there’s FROST!

But this frost didn’t just cover cars and roofs, it clung to even vertical objects like a basketball backboard in Rocky River.

Frost is frost, common in these parts of course, but it sure seemed extra cool to look at Sunday morning.

As sunrise gleamed off of a heavier-than-usual frost as you grabbed your morning cup of hot coffee, did you take a gander outside?

Ron Jantz: Frosty train tracks in Avon lake

Perfect weather conditions of crystal clear skies, no wind, right amount of moisture in the air.

Fox 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher explains the science behind the frost.

“Clear sky, calm wind and cold temps, the recipe for frost. We had all “3 C’s” Sunday morning with heavy frost across much of Northeast Ohio. When skies are clear there is no blanket to trap the heat at the surface, therefore, it escapes in the atmosphere. This is called radiational cooling. A calm wind leads to no movement in the atmosphere and a thin layer of super-cooled air develops at ground level. If the temperature falls to the dew point and is below freezing, tiny ice crystals will form on all surfaces that are below freezing. FROST!

