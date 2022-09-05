Photos of suspect vehicles in shooting of Asian toddler in California released

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has identified two vehicles that may have been involved in the fatal shooting of a toddler in Oakland, California, last year.

Jasper Wu, aged 23 months, was returning home to Fremont with his mother, aunt and two cousins at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, when a stray bullet pierced their car on Interstate 880, according to reports.

The bullet reportedly passed through their front windshield, hitting Jasper in the forehead. The rest of the family were unharmed.

The CHP was alerted to two vehicles that exchanged fire as they drove opposite the family’s white Lexus sedan. Both armed vehicles fled the scene, while the family’s car was located near the I-980 junction, as per NBC Bay Area.

Jasper, who was about to turn 2 years old in a few weeks, was pronounced dead at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. A GoFundMe campaign organized to support his family was able to raise almost $250,000.

“I want to call on the public to help me find the killers,” Jasper’s mother, Cherry An, told CBS News after the incident. “I don't want such a tragedy to happen to another person again.”

On Friday night, the CHP released information on the possible suspect vehicles. One is believed to be a gray Nissan sedan, while the other appears to be a 2007-2010 gray Infiniti sedan.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

Featured Image via PxHere (representation only)