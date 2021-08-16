PHOTOS: Taliban seize control of Kabul

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and its Western-trained security forces collapsed, in a stunningly swift overthrow of the Afghan government.
Taliban fighters were seen gathered around a conference table inside the presidential palace after sweeping into Kabul.
On Monday chaotic scenes unfolded at Kabul’s airport as thousands of Afghans rushed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country — and U.S. troops struggled to manage the evacuations of Americans and Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. At least seven people died at the airport during the chaos, the Associated Press reported.
The Taliban has seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent to build up Afghan security forces. They swept the capital on Sunday, signaling the end of a two-decade campaign to remake the country. (Aug. 15)
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, with fighters entering the presidential palace, and gunshots broke out at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee the country. The collapse of the Afghan government creates an uncertain future for civilians and challenges for the U.S. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP
The Chinese Communist Party said it looked forward to continuing its “friendship and cooperation” with Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of nearly the entire country, although it stopped short of recognizing the militants as the legitimate rulers of the country.
With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In another, she would stay in an Afghanistan under Taliban rule, forced to wipe out the last 20 years of all that she had built and achieved. Sleepless, hungry and scared she has been waiting for hours at the airport for a flight she feared would never come with questions she could not answer.
U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. He told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000. Gunmen at the airport shot at U.S. forces and U.S. troops had shot dead two armed Afghans, Kirby said.
The U.S. and over 60 countries issued a joint statement Sunday saying Afghans and international citizens who wish to leave the country should be allowed to do so, with airports and border crossings remaining open. The statement was issued as the U.S. completed its evacuation of American Embassy staff and prepared to take over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital earlier in the day.