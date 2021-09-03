Photos: Tanks, helicopters artillery: see what the U.S. left behind in Afghanistan
Marcus Yam, Nabih Bulos
·4 min read
When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early Tuesday, they did so on U.S. pickup trucks, wearing American-made uniforms and brandishing American M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that U.S. troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.' last redoubt in Afghanistan.
The group’s blindingly fast sweep through most of Afghanistan netted it billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military equipment and weaponry given to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, which collapsed in the 11 days before the Taliban seized Kabul, the capital, on Aug. 15. Afghan soldiers who didn’t surrender shed their uniforms and gear and turned tail, following many of their military and political leaders.
“This is ghaneema,” said one uniformed Taliban fighter: war booty. With a gloved hand, he snapped up the night-vision goggles on his ballistic helmet, looking like the very model of an Afghan soldier the U.S. had tried to help create to eliminate people like him. He walked inside a hangar and gawked with his squad mates at the U.S. Embassy helicopters gleaming under powerful overhead lights.
For their effort, Taliban fighters reaped almost 2,000 Humvees and trucks; more than 50 armored fighting vehicles, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection vehicles, or MRAPs; scores of artillery and mortar pieces; more than a dozen aging but working helicopters and attack aircraft; a dozen tanks; seven Boeing-manufactured drones; and millions upon millions of bullets, according to a list compiled by the Oryx Blog, which tracks weapons used in conflicts.
Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban, who retook control of the country as U.S. and foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of conflict following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. "We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Minnesota prosecutors have filed a more serious charge against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking
Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, many of the state’s Latino residents are awaiting aid amidst sweltering heat and lack of power, food and drinking water.Details: The category 4 storm left many houses and apartments unlivable and their residents stranded in the swath between the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Pontchartrain, where many of the state’s Latinos reside.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIda devastated areas
The U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and others held at a camp in Uzbekistan already feared being sent back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The offhand warning added to an already grinding sense of unease at the camp just across Afghanistan's northern border, recounted one of the Afghan pilots who fled there with aircraft when ground forces fell to the Taliban in August as the United states and its allies withdrew their forces.
Dogecoin 2.0 (CRYPTO: DOGE2) saw a staggering price increase despite the Dogecoin Foundation behind its older brother Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) being angered by the project. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin 2.0's price increased by over 345% from its 24-hour low of $0.01868 to a high of $0.08325 before settling at $0.07561 as of press time. The coin describes itself as an "Upgraded Dogecoin" in the form of a decentralized finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain (CRY
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry, packing winds of 100 miles per hour, continued working its way through the Atlantic on Friday and is still expected to become a major hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Major hurricane, or Category 3 status, starts at 111 mph winds. As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, Larry, which became the fifth hurricane of the 2021 season ...
TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...
The Duke of Cambridge personally intervened to ensure an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst was able to get his family through the gate at Kabul airport and flee the country, The Telegraph can reveal.