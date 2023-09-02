Photos: Tar Heels, Gamecocks open 2023 football season

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their 2023 college football season against the South Carolina Gamecock at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday night, Sept. 2, 2023.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye faces off against South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown begins his fifth season leading the Tar Heels.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell prior to the Tar Heels’ game against South Carolina on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against South Carolina on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker (9) walks down the field before UNC’s game against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham talks with ACC commissioner Jim Phillips before UNC’s game against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com