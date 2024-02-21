Photos: Temporary lake forms in Death Valley National Park, people come to play

Tourists enjoy the rare opportunity to walk in water as they visit Badwater Basin, normally the driest place in the U.S., in Death Valley National Park, California on Feb. 19, 2024. Badwater Basin was flooded by Hurricane Hilary in August 2023 and recent rains in California.

Tourists in Death Valley National Park have been enjoying a rare event: the opportunity to play in a lake in one of the driest places in the world.

A temporary lake in Badwater Basin was replenished as California was hit again by an atmospheric river storm over the weekend. The lake was first formed in the wake of Hurricane Hillary in August.

Satellite images show that the lake shrunk but persisted through the fall and was replenished by a "Pineapple Express" and other atmospheric river storms.

Tourists flocked to the basin − the lowest point in North America at 282 feet below sea level − to witness what the National Park Service called an "extremely rare event."

“The lake was deep enough to kayak for a few weeks after Hurricane Hilary, but unfortunately people couldn’t come enjoy it then,” park ranger Abbey Wines said in a statement. “Every road in the park was damaged by flash floods, and it took two months to open the first road into the park.

But they're able to enjoy it now, with the park service saying that kayaking in the informally named Lake Manly may last for a couple more weeks and could even remain deep enough to create reflections through April.

Tourists flock to Badwater Basin to bask in lake

Tourists enjoy the rare opportunity to walk knee deep in briney water as they visit Badwater Basin, the normally driest place in the US, in Death Valley National Park, Inyo County, California on February 18. Badwater Basin, an endorheic basin in Death Valley National Park, was flooded by Hurricane Hilary in August 2023 and recent rains in California. It is the lowest point in North America, at 282 feet below sea level.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tourists play in temporary lake in Death Valley National Park: Photos