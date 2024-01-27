Photos, texts, jewelry and blood: Marcelle Waldon's trial in the 2020 Lake Morton killings

From her home in Georgia, the sister of Marcelle Jerrill Waldon has read about his ongoing murder trial in the double slayings of a former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband in November 2020.

She still calls him a “monster.”

Waldon, 39, is on trial in Bartow on two first-degree murder charges, among a long list of charges against him. He is accused of stabbing Edie Yates Henderson and David Henderson to death in their Lake Morton home.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Waldon is convicted.

In a phone interview Friday from Georgia, his sister recalled many details of growing up with him – including details she shared with a Ledger reporter in 2020 following his arrest. Because she alleges he molested her, the Ledger is not naming her.

“I'm not here to defend him,” she said. “I'm against him because I already know about him.”

She said she understands his lawyers must defend him, however, “I don’t like how they try to make it seem like the evidence is not accurate or as if he’s innocent or try to portray that he is an innocent man.”

She said she does not believe that he has a mental illness because he told her about crimes he committed in the Lake Morton area years before the killings for which he's currently on trial.

“They can try to act like he has a mental problem when he doesn’t because he acknowledged the wrong that he does,” she said. As early as 2014, she said, he told her he liked to go to the Lake Morton neighborhood to steal items from unlocked cars and homes.

“They're comfortable on that side of town,” she recalled Waldon saying.

But she and his mother warned Waldon after police were called on him by a resident years before the killings that he could end up shot or incarcerated if he kept taking from the neighborhood.

She said Waldon took from her the red Nike bag that has played a prominent role in the trial. Police and prosecutors say it contained DNA from Waldon and Edie Henderson on the drawstrings. She had gotten it when she attended Catherine High School.

Waldon's sister added that she expects the defense to say his mother was an abused spouse and Waldon’s step-father beat him and he suffers from mental illness

“Ain’t nothing wrong with him, I know that for a fact,” she said, adding Waldon had molested her as well as a daughter of his girlfriend, who told a Ledger reporter in 2020 she got a gun to protect her and her kids from Waldon.

A Ledger report attempted to reach Waldon’s girlfriend but was unsuccessful.

The 33-year-old sister has not been attending his trial, because it is too “toxic” around the family in the Lakeland area. And she moved to Georgia to get away from that environment, she said.

She is also nine months pregnant and cannot afford to travel to Florida for the trial, she said, adding that she still has nightmares about the killings her brother is accused of.

Waldon’s mother and father have been seated in the front row of the courtroom each day to observe as the prosecution piles up evidence against their son and his defense attempts to convince the jury that he is not guilty. They are expected to testify should there be a penalty phase.

At the Hendersons’ home, the prosecutors allege that Waldon brutally stabbed the couple and robbed them of their jewelry, took two bank checks, credit cards and then drove off in the husband’s white Audi. The stolen car was later recovered torched in a field along Oregon Avenue near Lakeland.

In all, he is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

Burglary of a dwelling with assault and assault and battery while armed with a firearm.

Two counts of kidnaping.

Robbery with a firearm.

Attempted arson.

Arson.

Grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Uttering a forged bill, check or draft.

Key evidence and testimony so far

Multiple witnesses for the prosecution were called in the first four days of the trial, which started Monday. The prosecution opened the trial by presenting the jury with a narrative of the alleged crimes and calling Waldon “twisted” for taking pictures of the crime scene. The defense opened with a brief statement saying the state’s witnesses would give inconsistent testimony.

Among the key pieces of evidence and testimony presented so far:

The victims' family members took the stand, including Todd Baylis, Edie Henderson's son, who called 911 to report something was wrong at his parents' home. He had gone there after work after receiving several calls that his mother had missed business appointments, he said.

The jury also heard from Lakeland police officers who made the gruesome discovery of the deceased victims in the third-floor master bedroom of the Lake Morton Drive home.

Prosecutors showed pictures and video of the bloody crime scene, taken by police.

Two men, Jarvis Collins and Roderick Burgess, testified that they drove around with Waldon in the day after the killings trying to help him pawn jewelry. Prosecutors say the jewelry was taken from the Hendersons' home.

Text messages between Collins and Waldon were presented to the jury. In one exchange, Waldon told Collins, "yeah, got jewelry. A whole lot."

Collins testified that Waldon bought gasoline in Lakeland and had shown him the Audi key fob inside his room at the Relax Inn.

Workers and a walker near the Hendersons' home testified they saw David Henderson routinely walking around the lake as well as Waldon lurking nearby their home.

A member of the LPD SWAT team testified about items found on Waldon during his arrest at the Relax Inn, which included a silver revolver and credit cards.

A woman who worked for Amscot said Waldon tried unsuccessfully to cash a $5,000 check belonging to the Hendersons.

Fire investigators said the burned-out Audi stolen from the Hendersons was started by an accelerant.

The defense, meanwhile, has questioned police about the integrity of the crime scene. No DNA evidence from the crime scene has been presented at trial.

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey also challenged the believability of Collins, asking him about the immunity he enjoyed while under subpoena as a witness. She jumped on inconsistencies in some of his statements. At times, Collins seemed confused by questions. And Tuomey noted that Collins told investigators information about the killings that had not yet been made public or distributed to the news media.

Tuomey also pointed out that Waldon had no apparent injuries that might be consistent with an intense struggle. Collins had several injuries, attributed to fall down a flight of stairs during a seizure.

What's next?

The trial is set to resume on Monday and the prosecution could present its final witness by Tuesday.

The upcoming witnesses for the state are expected to include Lakeland police investigators who interviewed Waldon, Collins and Burgess, as well as the medical examiner who performed autopsies on the victims.

As of Friday, no list of defense witnesses was available.

