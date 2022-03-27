Photos from third night of spring break curfew as South Beach shifts party to mainland

The midnight curfew in Miami Beach south of Dade Boulevard brought another evening of thinned out crowds Saturday on Ocean Drive as visitors and locals headed across Biscayne Bay for clubs in downtown Miami, Wynwood and beyond.

With restaurants, bars and clubs forced to stop serving at midnight, the curfew rules wiped out some of the busiest hours of South Beach nightlife.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, crowds were thin on Ocean Drive — and far from the throngs of people that packed the oceanfront boulevard the weekend before. Gunfire on March 20 and 21 left five people wounded and sent passerby scrambling. Days later, on March 23, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed the curfew rules.

Here’s what the scene looked like on Miami Beach between Saturday at sunset and early Sunday morning:

A group of women twerk on Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 26, 2022, an hour before a midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, due to two shootings in Miami Beach the weekend before, that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

‘God Squad’s volunteers offer a pray to pedestrians on Ocean Drive Saturday night, March 26, 2022, before the midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, due to two shootings the weekend before that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

Harp Galsicq​ (third from right) and his friends from Toronto hang out in the balcony of the apartment they rented for his bachelor party in Ocean Drive on Saturday night, March 26, 2022, hours before a midnight curfew, imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, due to two shootings the weekend before, that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

Visitors from Baltimore (left to right) Mel Hoskin, Jasper Woods, Felicia Hughes and Rena Simmons, pose on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Chesterfield Hotel, where they arrived late Thursday from Maryland and found they couldn’t walk to a restaurant or bar due to a midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, after two shootings the weekend before, that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

Restaurants and bars on Ocean Drive were forced to close earlier than usual, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, as a midnight curfew was imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, because to two shootings the weekend before, that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

Miami-Dade Police Department is seen on Ocean Drive, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, hours before the midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach for the South Beach area, due to two shootings the weekend before that caused city officials to announce a “state of emergency”.

Ocean 9 liquor store was closed at 6 PM, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, due to a “state of emergency” imposed by the City of Miami Beach that also enforced a midnight curfew for the South Beach area, due to two shootings in Miami Beach the weekend before.

Spring breakers enjoy dancing on a pleasant weather in South Beach. on Saturday March 26, 2022,

Spring breakers walked along Ocean Drive in South Beach, on Saturday March 26, 2022,

Spring breakers enjoy a quiet and a pleasant weather in South Beach. on Saturday March 26, 2022,