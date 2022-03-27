Photos from third night of spring break curfew as South Beach shifts party to mainland
Douglas Hanks
·1 min read
The midnight curfew in Miami Beach south of Dade Boulevard brought another evening of thinned out crowds Saturday on Ocean Drive as visitors and locals headed across Biscayne Bay for clubs in downtown Miami, Wynwood and beyond.
With restaurants, bars and clubs forced to stop serving at midnight, the curfew rules wiped out some of the busiest hours of South Beach nightlife.
By 10 p.m. Saturday, crowds were thin on Ocean Drive — and far from the throngs of people that packed the oceanfront boulevard the weekend before. Gunfire on March 20 and 21 left five people wounded and sent passerby scrambling. Days later, on March 23, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed the curfew rules.
Here’s what the scene looked like on Miami Beach between Saturday at sunset and early Sunday morning:
Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.
Arkup #1, a gleaming rectangle-shaped house boat anchored off Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island, has all the trappings of a floating mansion: a luxury kitchen, spacious living room, two upstairs bedrooms, gym space and even a patio overlooking the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens" in the affected area at Eagle River, on the city's outskirts. The avalanche roared down a mountainside shortly before midnight local time on Thursday (0800 GMT) covering the main road with a snow layer up to 80 feet (24 metres) deep.
NASA via ReutersBy Hilmar Gudmundsson, Adrian Jenkins, and Bertie MilesEast Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf—a floating platform the size of Rome—broke off the continent on March 15, 2022. Since the beginning of satellite observations in the 1970s, the tip of the shelf had been disintegrating into icebergs in a series of what glaciologists call calving events.Conger was already reduced to a 50km-long and 20km-wide strip attached to Antarctica’s vast continental ice sheet at one end and the ice-cove
Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.
When It Will Become Too Expensive Year: 2024 Projected home value: $466,593 U.S. median projected home value: $448,108 Difference in value: $18,485 Knoxville, Tennessee January 2022 home value: $299,342 One-year projected growth rate: 23.1% When It Will Become Too Expensive Year: 2024 Projected home value: $453,611 U.S. median projected home value: $448,108 Difference in value: $5,503 Dallas January 2022 home value: $308,661 One-year projected growth rate: 22.4% Dallas, with 1.3 million residents, is the third-largest city in Texas but also the ninth-largest in the United States. It boasts many firsts.
The memorial for Tyre Sampson continues to grow larger and so do the calls for accountability. Sampson’s family, as well as people passing by, having been signing a poster spreading thoughts of love and demanding the free fall ride be shut down.
The fallout over Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows calling to overturn the 2020 Presidental election continues, as questions circle around her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Justice Thomas was the only no-vote and dissenting opinion in an 8-1 ruling concerning making former President Donald Trump’s presidential records available to the Jan. 6th committee. While the texts do not implicate Justice Thomas directly, they have raised a few