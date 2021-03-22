In photos: Thousands evacuated in Australia as flood threat worsens amid relentless heavy rains

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

Some 18,000 people have been evacuated and authorities plan to evacuate thousands more, as heavy rains and flooding continued to pummel parts of Australia's east coast.

The big picture: Rain has been falling across New South Wales, including state capital Sydney, and southeast Queensland since last Thursday, triggering flash flooding in many places. A natural disaster was declared in 16 areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament Monday, "Rains are expected for at least the next 24 and 48 hours."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

A worker beside a main road inundated by floodwaters in the Richmond suburb of Sydney on March 22. Emergency services have conducted at least 500 rescues. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The overflowing banks of Sydney's Parramatta River March 22. It's the worst flooding in the region for 60 years. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Heavy flooding in McGraths Hill, Sydney, March 22. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters, "I don't know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions ... in the middle of a pandemic." Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A road is made impassable by recent rainfall on March 22, 2021 in Byron Bay, NSW, near the Queensland border. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Flooded farmland between near Lennox Head, NSW, near the state border with Queensland, on March 22. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Surfers take to the water during heavy rains in Byron Bay on March 21. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Camden Head on the Camden Haven River after 889 mm of rain at Comboyne since Thursday morning. Credit Lee Hartshorne

Posted by Mid North Coast NSW SES on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater crews conducted six rescues in south-east Queensland overnight, including four...

Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Sunday, March 21, 2021

COW RESCUED AMID NSW FLOODS Surf Lifesavers have rescued a cow that was washed away in floods near Taree. It was a...

Posted by 10 News First on Saturday, March 20, 2021

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands forced to flee homes as rains near Sydney bring worst floods in 50 years

    Thousands of Australians have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused some of the worst flooding in 100 years, with entire houses swept away by overflowing rivers. Emergency evacuation orders were imposed across many areas of New South Wales, on Australia's east coast, as several days of downpours caused rivers to burst their banks. The floods engulfed entire neighbourhoods, with one entire three-bedroomed home on the Manning River at Mondrook, north of Sydney, being uprooted and carried away, pictured below. The house was being rented by Sarah Soars and Joshua Edge, a couple who had been planning to get married on Saturday on the riverbanks in front of the property. They were not staying there at the time, but neighbours used mobile phones to film it being swept away by the floodwaters. "It literally floated like a houseboat, the whole house, fully intact," the co-owner of the property Peter Bowie told Australian broadcaster ABC. "It went nearly a kilometre all intact, 100 per cent." Mr Edge later told Channel Nine's Today Show: “Watching our home float past was devastating, we lost everything. Our little dog was in the house... She would have been so scared. The force of that river was unbelievable, to lift our home, it’s just unbelievable.”

  • Residents Evacuate as Parts of Sydney Hit by Worst Flooding in Decades

    Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate parts of western Sydney due to flooding after what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.This footage, by Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer, shows wooden debris flowing down the Nepean River after the heavy rain.The New South Wales weather service warned that the flood situation across the state remained “dangerous and volatile” on March 21, with flooding in some areas forecast to worsen.Berejiklian said 13 evacuation centers have been set up across the state, including in the mid-north coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of Richmond and Hawkesbury. Credit: Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer via Storyful

  • Heavy rain and floods batter Australia's east coast

    Australia's east coast was smashed by heavy rains on Saturday (March 20). They caused dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions.The fast-moving waters unmoored houses, engulfed roads, stranded towns and cut power lines.Port Macquarie resident Beverley Quill's belongings have been damaged by the floodwater. "I've just canceled my flood insurance to save 90 dollars a month right at the wrong time. Never thought this would happen. It's never ever happened here."Most of the coast of New South Wales state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken.Authorities have warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days.Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon.People were urged to stay at home and avoid any non-essential trips -- with officials lambasting those who'd needed help after venturing out into the stormy weather.Emergency crews responded to about 4,000 calls for help over the past two days.

  • Tokyo prosecutors charge two Americans with helping Ghosn escape

    Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter could face jail terms of up to three years after Tokyo prosecutors charged them on Monday with illegally helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. Extradited by U.S. authorities this month, the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son have been detained in the same prison in the Japanese capital where Ghosn was held. In a statement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office said the men knowingly helped Ghosn evade punishment and escape to Lebanon by hiding him in carry-on luggage aboard a private jet that departed from western Japan's Kansai airport in Dec 2019.

  • Ikea France going on trial over illegal spying claims

    Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its executives are set to go on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. The unions specifically alleged that Ikea France had paid to gain access to police files that had information about targeted individuals.

  • 'We all know hate when we see it': Dem lawmakers condemn violence against Asian Americans

    The shootings, which left eight dead, including six Asian women, follow recent national reckonings over race, gender and gun violence.

  • Volcano Once Dormant for 6,000 Years Erupts in Iceland

    The Department of Emergency Management urged residents to close their windows while the eruption takes place because volcanic gas and ash can be very harmful.

  • Philippines reports record rise of COVID-19 cases as curbs tightened

    The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 COVID-19 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested capital region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas. In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days.

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow Wins House Seat Husband Won before COVID Death

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband Luke Letlow in Congress on Saturday after he died from COVID complications in December. Luke Letlow, a Republican, was elected in a special race in December but died on December 29 at age 41, five days before he was set to be sworn in. Julia Letlow defeated eleven candidates to become the first Republican congresswoman from Louisiana. “This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement after her win. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District.” Letlow won 65 percent of the vote to represent the 5th District, which covers all or part of 24 parishes, including the cities of Alexandria and Monroe. Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe received roughly 27 percent of the vote — candidates of all parties compete against each other in Louisiana primaries, with a runoff election held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Letlow had received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state GOP. She raised more than $680,000 for the race, more money than all of the other candidates combined. On Saturday as voters cast their ballots, Trump called Letlow “outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the border, and for our military and vets.” “Louisiana, get out and vote today — she will never disappoint! Julia has my complete and total endorsement,” he said. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.,) congratulated the congresswoman-elect, saying in a statement she “offered a message that united Louisiana voters and defied predictions by winning this special election outright with a clear majority — a remarkable accomplishment among a field of 12 candidates. “As Julia succeeds her late husband and our friend, Luke, we look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America,” he added.

  • Driving downtown? Get ready to pay extra

    Congestion pricing is gathering steam as cities look for new sources of cash to replenish transit agency budgets devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Italian parents and children protest against COVID school closures

    Thousands of Italian parents, children and teachers protested in squares up and down the country on Sunday against what they call the unnecessary closure of schools to try to curb COVID-19 infections. The protests, the first of any significance against Mario Draghi's national unity government that took office last month, were held in more than 35 squares nationwide including Rome's Piazza del Popolo and Milan's central Piazza Duomo. Demonstrators in Rome wore dunce's caps to indicate the impact of the closures on students' education, while in Milan pupils' messages and placards were propped against their school rucksacks placed on the ground.

  • U.S. shouldn't threaten friends over Nord Stream 2, says Austria's OMV CEO

    Austria's OMV supports the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany despite the threat of U.S. sanctions, CEO Rainer Seele said. "This project is of great importance for the security of supply of the European gas market, it is therefore Europe's responsibility to decide," Seele told Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the State Department was tracking efforts to complete the natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved.

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency after weekend disorder

    The mayor of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency as the police struggled to control the crowds who descended on the city for the annual spring break. Dan Gelber imposed an 8 pm curfew after warning that the numbers of revellers are "more than we can handle". The city took draconian measures fearing that the crowds, who were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing, would trigger another coronavirus surge. On Sunday the City Commission voted to extend the 8 pm curfew for another three weeks. More than 32,000 Floridians have died from Covid-19, with Miami-Dade County proving one of the centres of the pandemic. Despite health experts' fears, Florida has eased many of the lockdown restrictions with the state governor, Ron DeSantis boasting that the area was booming - unlike Los Angeles and New York City. The relaxation turned Miami Beach into a magnet for lockdown-weary revellers who descended on the city in huge numbers, especially with hotels and airlines slashing prices to boost demand.

  • Recap: USC women’s volleyball upsets No. 15 UCLA in five-set thriller

    Pac-12 Networks' Danny J Lee recaps USC women's volleyball five-set upset win against No. 15 UCLA on Sunday, Mar. 21 at Pauley Pavilion. Junior outside hitter Brooklyn Schirmer finished with a career-high 16 kills alongside Brooke Botkin's match-high 23 kills for the Trojans. USC moves to 4-8 on the season, while UCLA falls to 12-6 overall.

  • Lexus builds a one-off IS 350 with a record player in the glove box

    The latest Lexus to undergo modification for the company's marketing efforts is called the Lexus IS Wax. It, and now the IS Wax, are part of Lexus's "All In" campaign that lets influencers in creative fields loose on a luxury sedan. The goal is to put the Lexus brand in front of others in that field, even if they are largely unrelated to anything automotive.

  • Malaysia sets up compensation fund for COVID-19 vaccinations

    Malaysia on Monday announced it had established a $2.4 million compensation fund to provide cash assistance for any COVID-19 vaccine recipients who suffer severe reactions due to inoculations. The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. Under the new fund, individuals requiring extended hospitalisation due to a vaccine reaction will be eligible for 50,000 ringgit ($12,171), or if this results in permanent disability or death 500,000 ringgit, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

  • Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney's west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. "This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament. Australia's coal exports were disrupted, as the deluge shut rail lines into the port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.

  • Miami Beach imposes 8 p.m. curfew to control spring break crowds

    Under the new order, police will block off the Art Deco historic district in South Beach at 8 p.m. and all businesses within the blocked-off area will be forced to close, Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told reporters on Saturday. "As we hit the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed in the entertainment district." The crackdown comes as partiers from across the state and country have flocked to Miami Beach for its warm weather, famed party scene and loose COVID-19 restrictions compared to other states.

  • Supply bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied

    A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia — while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships sit anchored, unable to unload their cargo. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the supply chain since early 2020, when it forced the closure of factories throughout China. The seeds of the current problems were sown last March, when Americans stayed home and dramatically changed their buying habits — instead of clothes, they bought electronics, fitness equipment and home improvement products.