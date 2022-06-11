Photos: Thousands gather in Washington and Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rallies

Kent Nishimura, Brian van der Brug
·1 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: People panic and run after a man charged the main stage at the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., run after some heard the word "gun" when a man shouted and charged the main stage. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in downtown L.A., in a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and elsewhere.

Washington, D.C.

People comfort each other after a man charged the main stage.
People comfort each other after a man charged the main stage at the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People comfort each other at rally.
Attendees embrace after the incident. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Counter protester argue with police.
A member of the United States Park Police argues with a counter-protester. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gather on National Mall
Demonstrators urge Congress to act on gun violence. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles

Protesters listen to speakers in downtown L.A.
Protesters listen to speakers in downtown L.A. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Mother and daughter listen to speakers
Siena Villegas, 8, and mom Katie Villegas listen to speakers. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives rally.
Protesters march downtown. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories