Photos: Thousands gather in Washington and Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rallies
Kent Nishimura, Brian van der Brug
·1 min read
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in downtown L.A., in a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and elsewhere.
Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument, a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend's events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.
Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday. La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.
The new installment is bringing back original cast members KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as it adapts the comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.
(Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of the first Iranian ad agencies to focus on social media has some advice for Russian businesses, now their country too is under international sanctions: You’ll adapt and survive, but it’ll be brutal.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEat
(Reuters) -Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.