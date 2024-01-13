PHOTOS: Thousands of horses take to streets for Fort Worth All Western Stock Show Parade

Riding clubs, wagons and marching bands wound through downtown Saturday for the Fort Worth All Western Stock Show Parade. An estimated 3,000 horses were expected to participate., which would have broken the record of 2,800 set in 2023. The event began in 1898.

Cowboys head down Main St. during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan, 13, 2024. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Hispanic heritage, culture and pride was evident along the parade route during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in Fort Worth.

Hundreds of cowboys, horses and wagons filled the parade route during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in Fort Worth.

