Storm Henri causes travel chaos as Northeast hit by heavy rains

Ivana Saric
·2 min read

Henri weakened to a depression Sunday night, after earlier making landfall as a tropical storm in Rhode Island, knocking out power to over 100,000 homes, causing flight cancellations and bringing record rainfall to New York City.

Yes but: It's expected to continue unleashing heavy rains and triggering flooding across parts of southern New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic states as it moves inland through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

The big picture: Airports appear to have remained open after Henri made landfall on Sunday afternoon, but more than 1,000 flights in or out of or within the U.S. were canceled, per the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

  • There were reports of widespread road flooding across New York City and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

What they're saying: President Biden said Sunday that the government had mobilized resources to help the afflicted areas, in addition to him already approving emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

  • "This storm has the potential for widespread consequences across the region," Biden said.

In photos: Henri lashes Northeast

Evacuated residents look toward floating debris following a flash flood from Tropical Storm Henri, in Helmetta, New Jersey. Photo: Tom Brenner/AFP via Getty Images

A rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood in Helmetta, New Jersey. Photo: Tom Brenner/AFP via Getty Image

A woman stands in a flooded street with her boots during Tropical Storm Henri in Groton, Connecticut, on Sunday. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Fallen trees caused many power lines to break as strong winds tore weak branches apart and uprooted root systems from the ground during Tropical Storm Henri in New London, Connecticut. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

People cross the street as rain falls in Times Square as Tropical Storm Henri approaches. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

A person walks on a flooded road during Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday in Westerly, Rhode Island. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

