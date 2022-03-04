Photos: Ukrainian families say goodbye as they are separated by war

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion, according to the United Nations. And for many refugees, that has meant leaving family members behind.

At train stations in cities like Kyiv, photographers have captured the heartbreaking images of parents, usually men, waving goodbye to their children, not sure if or when they’ll be reunited.

Russia’s military assault on Ukraine has left hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainian civilians dead, according to officials in the war-torn nation. And experts warn that the failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin to swiftly achieve victory in the first eight days of the war could mean the worst is yet to come.

Stanislav says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife, Anna, at a train station in Kyiv Thursday. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family leaves to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A man waves to his wife and son at a train station in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images)

A child looking out the window of a train waiting to leave Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday speaks on the phone as he says goodbye to a relative. (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

A couple say goodbye to each other at a train station in Kyiv on Thursday. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A child waves goodbye to an adult at a train station in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man kisses a woman's hand as she boards a train in Kyiv on Thursday. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A Ukrainian serviceman waves goodbye to his family evacuating Kyiv on Thursday. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Stanislav kisses wife Anna before she leaves on a train in Kyiv on Thursday. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A woman cries as she says goodbye to her husband before boarding a train bound for Lviv at a Kyiv station on Thursday. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A member of the Ukrainian militia waves goodbye to his family evacuating Kyiv by train on Thursday. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

A father says goodbye to his wife and children as they board a train to evacuate Kyiv on Thursday. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Children look out the window of a departing train in Kyiv on Thursday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

_____

