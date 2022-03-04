Photos: Ukrainian families say goodbye as they are separated by war

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion, according to the United Nations. And for many refugees, that has meant leaving family members behind.
At train stations in cities like Kyiv, photographers have captured the heartbreaking images of parents, usually men, waving goodbye to their children, not sure if or when they’ll be reunited.
Russia’s military assault on Ukraine has left hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainian civilians dead, according to officials in the war-torn nation. And experts warn that the failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin to swiftly achieve victory in the first eight days of the war could mean the worst is yet to come.
G7 foreign ministers on Friday said they were "deeply concerned" with the humanitarian toll from "Russia's continuing strikes" against Ukraine's civilian population and added they will hold accountable those responsible for war crimes. The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, and the U.S. also urged Russia to stop attacks in the "vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants."
It took Tatyana Pelykh and her 11-year-old son four days of travel and a wait of nearly 48 hours at the border crossing to escape their native Ukraine for Romania. “I feel that my body is here, but my heart and my soul are in Okhtyrka and Kharkiv,” the cities in Ukraine where her parents and best friend remain hunkered down in basements and garages under Russian attack. In just one week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has produced a refugee exodus so large that it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis.
Close to 250 Ecuadoreans, many of them university students, arrived in the country on Friday after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion, joining hundreds of other Latin Americans who have evacuated. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Latin American countries have been coordinating flights from Ukraine's neighbors like Romania, Poland and Hungary.
More than 68,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Moldova, the small former Soviet state of 2.6 million wedged between Ukraine and Romania, since Russia's invasion began last week, according to a Moldovan government official.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine has "horrified" the World Bank's shareholders and will have lasting consequences for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's standing on the global stage, the global lender's president said on Friday. World Bank President David Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop.
STORY: As threats to sanction Russia's oligarchs intensify, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea Football Club after 19 years, promising to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. The metals magnate said in a statement Wednesday that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions. The announcement comes as Russian billionaires come under intensifying pressure. Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on whether Britain would impose sanctions on Abramovich, but said the "vice" was tightening on those around Russian President Vladimir PutinAnd in the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced further efforts to sanction Russia's elite. "We and our allies and partners are launching a task force to identify, track down and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs. We will freeze and seize their yachts, their private jets, their opulent estates in world capitals." Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss told a newspaper that he was considering buying Chelsea from Abramovich, saying Abramovich wanted to get rid of Chelsea quickly, and was trying to sell his villas in England as well. Abramovich bought the West London club in 2003 for a reported 140 million pounds - an investment that led to the most successful era in the team's history.The 55-year-old, who has Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, became one of Russia's most powerful businessmen by earning fortunes after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Forbes has put his net worth at $13.3 billion.
Some of Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war. On Wednesday, a train pulled into the station in Zahony, Hungary carrying about 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities — residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city.