Photos: Ukrainians in Odesa prepare for Russian assault

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, people in Odesa are preparing to defend their port city.

Metal antitank barriers fill a cobblestone street. A roadblock, made from spare tires, is seen at a nearby intersection.

People fill bags of sand taken from beaches along the Black Sea. A monument in the city’s center is covered with them.

Officials say that more than half of Odesa’s million or so residents have fled, part of an estimated 3 million refugees who’ve left the country since Feb. 24, when the invasion began.

Many of those who stayed behind in Odesa have armed themselves ahead of an expected Russian advance.

People walk among antitank barriers placed to protect historic landmarks in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint in Odesa on Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

A wall of tires blocks a road in Odesa on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa on Friday. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

A man carries sandbags near a beach in Odesa on Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

A monument covered with sandbags in Odesa on Saturday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Civilian volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa on Friday. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

A soldier stands guard behind a wall of sandbags near the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater in Odesa on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Rifles are seen on the ground as volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa on Friday. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

Volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades in Odesa on March 5. (Max Pshybyshevsky/AP)

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near barricades outside the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater in Odesa on Saturday. (Igor Tkachenko/Reuters)

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a checkpoint in Odesa on Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Antitank barriers on the outskirts of Odesa on March 1. (AP)

