Photos: Ukrainians in Odesa prepare for Russian assault

The Kremlin said the call had been at Israel's request. An Israeli official said that Bennett, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Saturday night, left in the middle of a cabinet meeting for the call with Putin, which lasted about an hour and a half.
"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.
Demonstrators marched through the streets of Kherson, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, to protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine and the presence of Russian forces in the city.This footage filmed by Instagram user @tdvorov shows crowds of protesters holding a large Ukrainian flag in Freedom Park, before chanting and marching through the city’s streets, past armored vehicles. Credit: @tdvorov via Storyful
A lack of new congressional funding could imperil the nation’s ability to respond to future coronavirus waves, the White House warned on Tuesday, even as prospects for passage of its $15.6 billion pandemic-response request appeared to be slim.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have ushered in a new era after the post-Cold War period, and the way the world responds will likely shape that new era. Japan, keeping pace with its Group of Seven peers, has frozen assets of major Russian banks, President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, while joining the West in blocking certain Russian banks' access to international payments system SWIFT. "Whether the world can respond resolutely to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and protect the core of the international order is a litmus test to foresee the era that follows the post-Cold War period."
Several justice experts are now calling for reform of the U.S. census after its bureau admitted in a recent report that it undercounted Black, Latino and Indigenous Americans as part of the 2020 census, while overcounting white and Asian Americans.
STORY: Okhtyrka, a town in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, where a military base is located, was a target for shelling by Russian troops at the beginning of the month.Reuters was able to verify the location. The damaged Okhtyrka City Council building is readily identifiable and match online imagery.The train station seen in the video tallies with aerial images showing five train lines, as well as imagery from Google Maps Street View that show similar trains to those in the video.The video also shows a kindergarten where rubble is seen on the floor in two room and a destroyed power plant.
A U.S. astronaut is still slated to share a ride back from the International Space Station with two cosmonauts aboard their Soyuz capsule later this month, despite U.S.-Russian antagonism over the war in Ukraine, NASA officials said on Monday. Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) program, also said U.S.-Russian cooperation aboard the orbital research outpost, currently home to four Americans, two Russians, and one German from the European Space Agency, remained free of tension.