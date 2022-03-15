Photos: Ukrainians in Odesa prepare for Russian assault

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, people in Odesa are preparing to defend their port city.

Metal anti-tank barriers fill a cobblestone street. A roadblock, made from spare tires, is seen at a nearby intersection.

People fill bags of sand taken from beaches along the Black Sea. A monument in the city’s center is covered with them.

Officials say that more than half of Odesa’s million or so residents have fled, part of an estimated 3 million refugees who’ve left the country since Feb. 24, when the invasion began.

Many of those who stayed behind in Odesa have armed themselves ahead of an expected Russian advance that has yet to come.

People walk among anti-tank barriers placed to protect historic landmarks in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

A wall of tires blocks a road in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 11. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

A man carries sandbags near a beach in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

A monument is seen covered with sandbags in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 12. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Civilian volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 11. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

A soldier stands guard behind a wall of sandbags near the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Rifles are seen on the ground as volunteers receive weapons training in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 11. (Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters)

Volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 5. (Max Pshybyshevsky/AP)

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard next to barricades outside of the Odesa Opera and Ballet in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 12. (Igor Tkachenko/Reuters)

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a checkpoint in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Anti-tank barriers are seen on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, on March 1. (AP)

_____

