Photos: Ukrainians in Odesa prepare for Russian assault

STORY: Zelenskiy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace.""Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address."Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia
American intelligence officials have discovered that the barrage of ballistic missiles Russia has fired into Ukraine contain a surprise: decoys that trick air-defense radars and fool heat-seeking missiles. The devices are each about 1 foot long, shaped like a dart and white with an orange tail, according to an American intelligence official. They are released by the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles that Russia is firing from mobile launchers across the border, the official said, when th
When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recommended on Monday the closure of three hospitals but the opening of dozens of other facilities as it looks to overhaul a system that serves roughly 9 million veteran enrollees nationwide. A report on Monday from the VA said that medical centers in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio would close along with other facilities. It added that hundreds of new points of care were set to be opened, increasing...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not give his scheduled Monday address to the Council of Europe, citing "urgent, unforeseen circumstances."Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to speak in Zelensky's place, according to a Monday tweet from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.News that Zelensky will not address the council comes on the 19th day of Russia's invasion of his country. Ukraine experienced...
As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.