Before-and-after photos of Ukraine show the devastating toll of Putin's unprovoked war

A heavily damaged building is seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022. AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File

Ten months of brutal war have devastated Ukrainian cities and towns across the country.

Some monuments and buildings have been protected, while others were leveled or bombed.

These photos show how Ukraine has been affected by Russia's full-scale invasion.

BEFORE: The Princess Olga Monument is located in the heart of Kyiv.

Princess Olga Monument in Kyiv on April 22, 2021. Hennadii Minchenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

AFTER: Volunteers placed sandbags around the Princess Olga Monument to protect it from Russian attacks.

Princess Olga Monument in Kyiv on June 26, 2022. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

BEFORE: The Mariupol Drama Theater had a gathering space for culture in the Ukrainian city for decades.

Mariupol Drama Theater on April 8, 2018. Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

AFTER: Russian forces in March bombed the theater, which had been doubling as a shelter, killing hundreds of people. It's since been torn down.

Mariupol Drama Theater on April 16, 2022. Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

BEFORE: Chernihiv is a city in northern Ukraine home to 280,000 people.

6 Sjerykova St in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Google Maps

AFTER: Chernihiv was rocked by Russian attacks, which targeted residential areas.

A school building in Chernihiv on March 4, 2022. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

BEFORE: The Most Holy Theotokos "Joy of All Sorrowful" Hermitage was a women's monastery in the Donesk region

The Most Holy Theotokos "Joy of All Sorrowful" monastery in the Donetsk region Ukrainian Orthodox Church

AFTER: The monastery was bombed in May, according to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Damage to the Most Holy Theotokos "Joy of All Sorrowful" monastery in the Donetsk region Reuters

BEFORE: A national icon, AN-225 Mriya was one of the largest airplanes in the world.

AN-225 Mriya seen at Perth Airport in 2016 GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images

AFTER: The aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces on Feb. 24, 2022.

AN-225 Mriya was destroyed by Russian forces while parked at Hostomil Airport on February 24, 2022. Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

BEFORE: The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was responsible for producing steel, iron, and rolled metal, supporting thousands of jobs.

Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on March 24, 2020. Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

AFTER: The plant was used as a last refuge for defending Ukrainian troops, who eventually surrendered to invading Russian troops.

A view shows the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on May 10, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

BEFORE: Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, is the country's second-largest city with a pre-war population of over 1.4 million people.

Svobody Square in Kharkiv on November 3, 2020. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

AFTER: Svobody Square — or Freedom Square — was hit by a Russian missile strike in early March, shattering windows and

Svobody Square in Kharkiv on March 1, 2022. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

BEFORE: Located in southern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on July 9, 2019. Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images

AFTER: Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant in early March, and have been accused of using the facility as a shield.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on May 1, 2022. ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images

