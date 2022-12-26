Before-and-after photos of Ukraine show the devastating toll of Putin's unprovoked war
Ten months of brutal war have devastated Ukrainian cities and towns across the country.
Some monuments and buildings have been protected, while others were leveled or bombed.
These photos show how Ukraine has been affected by Russia's full-scale invasion.
BEFORE: The Princess Olga Monument is located in the heart of Kyiv.
AFTER: Volunteers placed sandbags around the Princess Olga Monument to protect it from Russian attacks.
Source: The New York Times
BEFORE: The Mariupol Drama Theater had a gathering space for culture in the Ukrainian city for decades.
Source: Associated Press
AFTER: Russian forces in March bombed the theater, which had been doubling as a shelter, killing hundreds of people. It's since been torn down.
Source: Insider
BEFORE: Chernihiv is a city in northern Ukraine home to 280,000 people.
Source: Insider
AFTER: Chernihiv was rocked by Russian attacks, which targeted residential areas.
Source: Insider
BEFORE: The Most Holy Theotokos "Joy of All Sorrowful" Hermitage was a women's monastery in the Donesk region
AFTER: The monastery was bombed in May, according to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
BEFORE: A national icon, AN-225 Mriya was one of the largest airplanes in the world.
AFTER: The aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces on Feb. 24, 2022.
BEFORE: The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was responsible for producing steel, iron, and rolled metal, supporting thousands of jobs.
Source: Insider
AFTER: The plant was used as a last refuge for defending Ukrainian troops, who eventually surrendered to invading Russian troops.
Source: Insider
BEFORE: Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, is the country's second-largest city with a pre-war population of over 1.4 million people.
Source: Insider
AFTER: Svobody Square — or Freedom Square — was hit by a Russian missile strike in early March, shattering windows and
Source: Insider
BEFORE: Located in southern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe.
Source: Insider
AFTER: Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant in early March, and have been accused of using the facility as a shield.
Source: Insider
Read the original article on Business Insider