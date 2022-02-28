Photos: Ukrainian civilians prepare for war

When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the nation’s citizens to take up arms to defend themselves. Hanna Maliar, the country’s deputy defense minister, urged civilians to help “resist” Russian invasion forces by making Molotov cocktails.
And many Ukrainians have done just that, filling milk crates with the makeshift bottle bombs, welding anti-tank blockades and grabbing Kalashnikovs as they patrol the streets with the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, which is believed to have more than 130,000 volunteers.
The United States still hasn't seen any "muscle movements" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. But some former U.S. officials and experts caution that it would be a mistake to write off Putin's remarks as bluster, given the risk that Putin could decide to escalate to using nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the war in Ukraine or if the war spills over into NATO.
During an emergency session held on Monday, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. envoy, condemned Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship. "If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use a nuclear arsenal,” he said.
FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations announced Monday that Russian national teams and Russian club teams are suspended from competing in competitions, including popular tournaments like the World Cup and the Champions League, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” read the joint statement from FIFA, professional soccer’s world governing body, and its European counterpart UEFA.
The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The Swiss classic music festival said it made the change as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, 68, is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.
Lithuania calls on international criminal court to act‘What Putin is doing is just a murder and nothing else’ Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Lithuania has called on the international criminal court (ICC) in The Hague to open an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine. Lithuania’s prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, told the Washington Post: “What Putin is doing is just a murder and
As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day, Ukrainians abroad have been been returning home to join the fight against Russia.Driving the news: Russian forces have shelled civilian areas and prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis. The UN Refugee agency on Monday said that 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled into neighboring countries since Russia's attack began.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Sunday,