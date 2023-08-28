Photos from UNC-Chapel Hill campus as police investigate ‘armed and dangerous person’

The UNC-Chapel Hill campus and local schools were locked down Monday as policed looked for an “armed and dangerous person” near campus.

UNC Police released a photo of a “person of interest” who is wanted in the investigation. Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

The university issued an initial Alert Carolina emergency message at 1:03 p.m.

Here are photos from the scene.

A heavy law enforcement and first responser presence is seen on South Street near the Bell Tower on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Monday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2023 after a report of a “armed and dangerous person”.

Two police officers move around a building on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Monday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2023 after a report of a “armed and dangerous person”.

Ben Rosen, a freshmen at UNC Chapel Hill, took this photo in Phillips Hall during the Aug. 28, 2023, lock down from the University of North Carolina Genome Science Building.

Gavin Blackwell, a member of the UNC Football team, took this photo during the Aug. 28, 2023, lock down from the University of North Carolina Genome Science Building.

People console one another after being released from a lockdown area on South Road after a report of an armed and dangerous person on the University of North Carolina campus on Monday, August 28. 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C.