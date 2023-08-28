Photos from UNC-Chapel Hill campus as police investigate ‘armed and dangerous person’

A new dating app called Cosmic wants to shake up the market by not charging for basic features like seeing who likes you or undoing your last swipe, while also making it easier for users to build profiles that better reflect their personalities using a combination of personality quizzes and machine learning technology. Now available to the public, Cosmic is the first product to debut from the startup Friendly Apps, founded by longtime engineer and product designer Michael Sayman and backed by $3 million in seed funding. At Twitter, Sayman was going to focus on building product experiences for teens, but those efforts slowed down after the takeover, giving him the push he needed to go out on his own.
Yahoo is introducing new AI tools for Yahoo Mail that are aimed at helping users save time and money, the company announced on Monday. The rollout includes upgrades to several of Yahoo Mail's existing AI features, and introduces a new Shopping Saver tool. Yahoo is TechCrunch's parent company.
DoorDash is launching AI-powered voice ordering technology that will allow restaurants to increase their sales by answering all of the calls they receive, the company announced on Monday. “Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us – including support for phone channels to meet customers where they're ordering,” said Rajat Shroff, head of Product and Design at DoorDash, in a statement. “Supporting operators by capturing customer demand through investments in our voice product is one way we’re delivering more and enabling our partners to grow their business.”