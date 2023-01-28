PHOTOS: This underwater $65 million garage could be the world's most beautiful parking deck — and it will never see a single car
An underwater bicycle garage has opened in Amsterdam, and it offers 7,000 spaces for bikes.
Construction on the new structure began in 2019 and cost $65 million.
Amsterdam is the fifth most bike-friendly city in the world, according to analysis by an insurance company.
On Thursday, Amsterdam opened its $65 million bicycle parking garage to the public after taking four years to complete the structure.
The massive project will fit 6,300 personal bikes and 700 shareable bikes with plans to expand to fit 11,000 bikes when a second garage opens in February, according to a report from The Verge.
The garage is located under the city's Centraal Station where an estimated 200,000 travelers arrive daily via rail and subway. The Verge reports that half of them also use bicycles.
As part of a pilot program, Amsterdam residents can use shared bikes to travel to and from public transportation hubs in the city until June, according to the city's official website.
Using the garage is free for the first 24 hours and costs €1.35 for each day that follows, Bloomberg reports.
As the Netherlands heads toward a future with fewer cars, and more public transportation and two-wheeled vehicles, cities are building garages to keep streets clear of parked bicycles, reports say.
A second bicycle garage is also set to open near Amsterdam's Centraal Station on Feb. 15.
Read the original article on Business Insider