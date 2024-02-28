Photos: Uniquely colorful sunrise over NE Ohio

*Wild weather changes Wednesday: FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol updates the forecast*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Did you look skyward on Wednesday morning? If you did, the rising sun in the east appeared to be an eye-catching red glowing through haze.

Megan Hrovat shared a pretty photo of the unusual sunrise from Chesterland.

Others throughout Northeast Ohio also took in the sight.

Hrovat said the sunrise reminded her of the smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires last summer, which created unusually colorful sunsets. FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said that’s usually the case, but not in this situation.

“Some high clouds behind the storms and ahead of the super strong cold front,” are the cause, he said.

John Sivic Jr. also sent a cool photo of the red-hot sun.

