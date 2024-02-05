PHOTOS: Unusual snowstorm buries parts of the East Coast in 100 cm
An epic, multi-day snowfall event has set records across Nova Scotia, with some residents now digging out of 100+ cm of snow.
"This was an unusual stalling low-pressure system that sat off the coast of Nova Scotia for days, bringing the highest snowfall totals ever seen for some in the Maritimes," says Matt Grinter a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
This system developed on Friday and continued to drop heavy snow through early Monday morning. In Sydney, N.S., 86 cm has been recorded, setting the record for both the highest two day, and three day, snowfall event.
At the Halifax airport, 84 cm was reported by Monday morning, but with existing snow already on the ground pre-storm, the region has set a record for the most snow on the ground ever, with a whopping 96 cm.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency for the next seven days due to the overwhelming amount of snow. There have also been widespread school closures across Nova Scotia for Monday.
While the worst of the heavy snow is now done across the Maritimes, this is a clean-up effort that will likely take several days.
Below is a selection of visuals of the prolonged storm circulating on social media.
The cleanup is underway in #Halifax #nsstorm #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN @nadinehp4 pic.twitter.com/upBK2ygbbY
Daniel LeBlanc has his day planned in Petit de Grat. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/ISxX7n2Gs0
My weekend (and thus my week, trying to get out) in a nutshell.#NSStorm pic.twitter.com/C2p7rlmhdf
Eureka, channelling my inner gopher worked! Found my car! #NSStorm #Antigonish pic.twitter.com/1PA5RgZPgK
My parents front door and deck and side yard in #Sackville #NovaScotia #NSStorm Eeeek! pic.twitter.com/2LkOCiFbna
Westville NS Monday #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/yO4BVJvqrj
You know it's a bad or good #NSStorm when you have to do this to find your vehicle. This is my sister in Sydney River Cape Breton digging through about 100+cms of snow pic.twitter.com/jgDjXDKWd9
The Mayor and Council have declared a local state of emergency in Sydney, Cape Breton. There's so much snow, the plows can't keep up. #NSStorm 📸 @DMac57068291 pic.twitter.com/3FR107OF29
Halifax, N.S. (Nathan Coleman)
Sydney, N.S. (Mary Dunn)
Bridgewater, N.S. (Frank Bailey)