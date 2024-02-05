PHOTOS: Unusual snowstorm buries parts of the East Coast in 100 cm

An epic, multi-day snowfall event has set records across Nova Scotia, with some residents now digging out of 100+ cm of snow.

"This was an unusual stalling low-pressure system that sat off the coast of Nova Scotia for days, bringing the highest snowfall totals ever seen for some in the Maritimes," says Matt Grinter a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Baron - ATL snow reports - Feb5.jpg

This system developed on Friday and continued to drop heavy snow through early Monday morning. In Sydney, N.S., 86 cm has been recorded, setting the record for both the highest two day, and three day, snowfall event.

At the Halifax airport, 84 cm was reported by Monday morning, but with existing snow already on the ground pre-storm, the region has set a record for the most snow on the ground ever, with a whopping 96 cm.

Baron - Halifax snow record.jpg

Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency for the next seven days due to the overwhelming amount of snow. There have also been widespread school closures across Nova Scotia for Monday.

While the worst of the heavy snow is now done across the Maritimes, this is a clean-up effort that will likely take several days.

Below is a selection of visuals of the prolonged storm circulating on social media.

Nathan Coleman - Halifax snowstorm - Feb5.jpg

Halifax, N.S. (Nathan Coleman)

UGC - Mary Dunn - Sydney NS - Feb5

Sydney, N.S. (Mary Dunn)

UGC - Frank Bailey - Bridgewater NS - Feb4

Bridgewater, N.S. (Frank Bailey)