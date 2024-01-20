Photos of vehicle fire on S. Plaza in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was driving along S. Plaza going south to Princess Anne Road when he noticed smoke coming from the hood of his Chevy, Camaro.

After he pulled over and discovered the engine was on fire, the car became fully engulfed. The man was uninjured, but the car was totaled. Fire crews arrived at around 2:35 p.m. and cleared by around 3:10 p.m.

