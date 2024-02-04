Photos and video: Downtown Willmar scene near officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
Feb. 4—WILLMAR
— The
Willmar Police Department
and other law enforcement agencies maintained a security perimeter the morning of Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, around the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar.
An alternation at a downtown apartment building
resulted in a man being shot multiple times and a police officer suffering minor injuries.
The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting incident.