Photos and video: Downtown Willmar scene near officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

Kelly Boldan, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.

Feb. 4—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar Police Department

and other law enforcement agencies maintained a security perimeter the morning of Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, around the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar.

An alternation at a downtown apartment building

resulted in a man being shot multiple times and a police officer suffering minor injuries.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting incident.