Photos, video: Drenching rainstorm turns Massachusetts streets into rivers, submerges cars

A drenching rainstorm turned roads across Massachusetts into rivers overnight, submerging vehicles in the process.

Along Vale Street on the Chelsea-Everett line, a Boston 25 photographer spotted floodwaters rising close to the hoods of some stranded vehicles.

The flooding, likely due to clogged drains in the area of a construction site, isn’t far from Chelsea High School.

Flooded roadways also snarled traffic in many other communities including:

Route 1A in Norwood

Walnut Street in Saugus

Quincy Avenue at East Howard Street

Ridge Hill Road in Freetown

Great Road in Maynard

Logan Terminal A in Boston

123, Main Street, Cornet Stetson Road in Scituate

There were also reports of flooded basements and businesses, and water damage at the Equinox on Franklin Street in Boston.

