Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Henri brought as it makes landfall
Tropical storm Henri has made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, packing 60 mph winds.
As it approached made landfall, Henri caused flooding across the northeast region.
Photos and videos show the initial damage done.
A completely flooded marina parking lot in Connecticut
The tropical storm brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts, with experts warning of storm surges and the potential for flooding.
A fallen tree in Rhode Island, where Henri touched down
So far, Henri is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.
Flooding on a major freeway in New York City
Long Island about to fall into the sea ##henri ##LongIsland ##NYC ##LI ##hurricanehenri ##FYP ##foryou
A fallen tree split in half in the backyard of a Rhode Island home
Flooding on New York streets
Early estimates predict at least $1 billion in damages as the storm pushes from New York to Maine.
Beach water extends far out onto the shore in Connecticut
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency ahead of Henri's landfall.
High water heights in Connecticut
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued hurricane and storm surge watches for the coastal areas between New Haven, Connecticut, and Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts. The watches are also in effect for portions of Long Island's north and south shores, along with Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island.
Strong waves crash against a seawall in Long Island
Water gushes down a New York City outdoor stairwell
Fallen trees in Rhode Island
