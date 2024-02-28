Photos and videos show startling scene in Texas Panhandle as wildfires continue to burn
Jarring photos and videos capture the scene in Texas as firefighters struggle to contain fires in the northern part of the state.
The Smokehouse Creek Fire, burning in the Texas Panhandle, is the second-largest reported fire in state's history, the Associated Press reports.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Wednesday after the wildfire began to spread, a press release states.
“The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property,” Abbott said in a statement. "Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe.”
The fires were ignited in the Panhandle on Monday then spread as the state experienced dry, warm and windy weather conditions.
The Smokehouse Creek fire continued to burn across 500,000 acres with 0% containment, as of midday Wednesday.
Here's what it looks like in the Texas Panhandle as crews continue to battle the blazes.
