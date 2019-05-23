PHOTOS: Violent tornado rips through Missouri

The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23, 2019, from an apparent tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. (Photo:David A. Lieb/AP)

A powerful tornado swept across Missouri, killing several people as it knocked down power lines and trees, smashed windows and left streets strewn with debris, officials said on Thursday.

A powerful tornado swept across Missouri, killing several people as it knocked down power lines and trees, smashed windows and left streets strewn with debris, officials said on Thursday.

Major damage was reported in the state capital Jefferson City and at least nine people were hospitalized after Wednesday's twister.

It forced people to take shelter as heavy rain, hail, wind and lightning struck the state, along with neighboring Oklahoma and Kansas. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.

See more photos below:

In this frame grab from KTVI-TV video, tornado damage can be seen in Jefferson City, Missouri Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a tornado hit overnight. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson surveyed the hardest hit areas in Jefferson City on Thursday and called the damage "devastating." (Photo: KTVI-TV via AP) More

A woman surveys damage on May 23, 2019 after a tornado tore though Jefferson City, Mo. late May 22, 2019. (Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP) More

Jessica Rodgers and a neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller carrying Rodgers' sister Sophia Rodgers over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers' mother's apartment to check on damage on May 23, 2019 after a tornado tore though Jefferson City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) More

In this frame grab from KTVI-TV video, tornado damage can be seen in Jefferson City, Mo., Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a tornado hit overnight. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson surveyed the hardest hit areas in Jefferson City on Thursday and called the damage "devastating." (Photo: KTVI-TV via AP) More

A handout photo made available by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency shows damage after large storms with tornados moved across the state overnight, in Jefferson City, Mo., May 23, 2019. (Photo: Missouri State Emergency Management Agency/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) More