PHOTOS: Violent tornado rips through Missouri

A powerful tornado swept across Missouri, killing several people as it knocked down power lines and trees, smashed windows and left streets strewn with debris, officials said on Thursday.
Major damage was reported in the state capital Jefferson City and at least nine people were hospitalized after Wednesday's twister.
It forced people to take shelter as heavy rain, hail, wind and lightning struck the state, along with neighboring Oklahoma and Kansas. (AP)
