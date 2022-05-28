Photos: VP Kamala Harris attends funeral of the oldest Buffalo shooting victim
Kent Nishimura
·2 min read
In this article:
Kamala Harris
49th and current vice president of the United States
Doug Emhoff
American lawyer and Second Gentleman of the United States
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield.
During the service, Harris made a surprise address to the mourners. “We will not allow small people to create fear in our community,” she said. “We will not be afraid to stand up for what’s right, to speak truth even when it may be difficult to hear and speak.”
