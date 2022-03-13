Here are photos from wedding of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

First-round draft pick, NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and now Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a husband.

Mahomes married his high-school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii. Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since they were students at Whitehouse (Texas) High School.

Matthews, a founder of the KC Current women’s soccer team, is also a fitness instructor.

Here are some photos from Saturday.

Mahomes tweeted this picutre after they shared their vows.

Matthews shared that photo and four others, including one with the couple’s daughter, Sterling (use the arrow on the right side of the main image to see the others).

Jackson Mahomes, the best man, posted a photo with his brother ahead of the ceremony.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi, tweeted a cute photo from Saturday’s wedding and one from the day she was married. Mahomes seemingly has been stylish his entire life.

And here is one other shot from the wedding.