Photos of the week: 1/11 - 1/18

President Donald Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip overseas this week after she requested that the president reschedule the address due to the partial government shutdown. Trump reportedly canceled the delegation trip to Brussels and Afghanistan just an hour before Pelosi was set to depart. Earlier in the week, the White House announced that Trump signed a bill ensuring back pay for federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

Other major headlines of the week included Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announcing a planned 2020 White House bid, U.K. Parliament striking down Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and a deadly extremist attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

Click through the slideshow above to see photos from all of these events and more, and be sure to check back next weekend for our selection of the best photography from the week.