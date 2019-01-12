Photos of the week: 1/4 - 1/11

President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address from the Oval Office this week urging border wall funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of using the speech "to manufacture a crisis." The president also walked out of talks with Democrats on ending the partial government shutdown and called the meeting "a total waste of time." Amid the shutdown standoff, Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas where he held a roundtable on immigration and border security.

Other major headlines of the week included the announcement that Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave the DOJ soon after William Barr is confirmed, Clemson beating Alabama to win the national championship and Kevin Spacey being arraigned on a sexual assault charge.

