Photos of the week: 12/14 - 12/21

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis abruptly announced his resignation this week. The retired Marine Corps general said in his resignation letter that he was stepping down so President Trump could hire someone whose "views are better aligned with" his own. News of his departure came one day after Trump declared victory over the Islamic State and announced that the U.S. would withdraw troops in Syria. The decision was met with swift criticism, including from Republicans who called it a "grave error" and an "Obama-like mistake."

Other major headlines of the week included the Senate overwhelmingly passing a sweeping criminal justice bill, the death of "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall and the CBS board denying Leslie Moonves $120 million in severance pay.

