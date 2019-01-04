Photos of the week: 12/28 - 1/4

The partial government shutdown continued this week as Republicans and Democrats traded blame and border security funding remained the main dispute. If the shutdown continues people's tax refunds may be delayed, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Trump tweeted that the shutdown "is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election." Just 18 percent of Americans polled in a new HuffPost/YouGov survey said they approve of how Congress has handled the shutdown.

Other major headlines of the week included Nancy Pelosi being elected speaker of the House, the explosion and collapse of a Russian apartment building and people across the world ringing in the New Year.

Click through the slideshow above to see photos from all of these events and more, and be sure to check back next weekend for our selection of the best photography from the week.